Bill would stagger terms on Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board. School board members say no one talked to them before filing bill.

Members of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education would serve staggered terms under a local bill introduced last week by Reps. Donny Lambeth and Lee Zachary.
As it stands, all nine members of the school board are up for election during the same four-year election cycle, creating the potential for massive turnover. The next election is 2022.
The local bill affects only Forsyth County and can't be vetoed by Gov. Roy Cooper.
Lambeth said that he has talked to Superintendent Tricia McManus and a few school board members about his legislation.
"I don't sense any opposition but I'm open to having discussions," he said.
It's unclear which school board members Lambeth contacted.
Board members Elisabeth Motsinger, Deanna Kaplan, Andrea Bramer, Dana Caudill Jones and Leah Crowley said Lambeth had not talked to them about the bill. Board chairwoman Malishai Woodbury did not return a request for comment.
Motsinger said she would prefer that Lambeth contact the school board before introducing such legislation, calling it an issue of respect.
School spokesman Brent Campbell said McManus is aware of the legislation but had not talked to anyone specifically about it.
Motsinger said she supports the idea behind staggered terms. In 2014 and 2018, the elections resulted in a majority of new board members.
"It's not necessarily the best thing for the district. When the majority (of new members) come on, they don't know what they don't know," Motsinger said. "It takes a while to learn the contours of their responsibilities."
Under the bill, the top vote getters in the three voting districts that make up the board would serve four-year terms, while those getting lower vote totals would serve two-year terms in the 2022 election. Those serving two-year terms would be up for re-election in 2024, and the highest vote getters would be up for re-election in 2026.
The bill would not impact school board members who were elected in 2018 or are currently serving on the board.
Lambeth said many school districts stagger terms.
The bill is expected to be heard at the committee level in the next few weeks, he said.
Lambeth served 18 years on the local district's school board, resigning to run for the N.C. House of Representatives in 2013.
He recalled that one year six new members were elected to the board.
"I think it's good public policy not to have all members elected at the same time," Lambeth said.
Lambeth's attempt to change school board elections in 2019 failed at the committee level. That bill called for the four seats in District 2 to be up for election in 2024, while District 1 and at-large seats would stick to the current election cycle. That bill also faced opposition from some members of the school board.
