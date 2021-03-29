Bill would stagger terms on Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board. School board members say no one talked to them before filing bill.

Motsinger said she supports the idea behind staggered terms. In 2014 and 2018, the elections resulted in a majority of new board members.

"It's not necessarily the best thing for the district. When the majority (of new members) come on, they don't know what they don't know," Motsinger said. "It takes a while to learn the contours of their responsibilities."

Under the bill, the top vote getters in the three voting districts that make up the board would serve four-year terms, while those getting lower vote totals would serve two-year terms in the 2022 election. Those serving two-year terms would be up for re-election in 2024, and the highest vote getters would be up for re-election in 2026.

The bill would not impact school board members who were elected in 2018 or are currently serving on the board.

Lambeth said many school districts stagger terms.

The bill is expected to be heard at the committee level in the next few weeks, he said.

Lambeth served 18 years on the local district's school board, resigning to run for the N.C. House of Representatives in 2013.

He recalled that one year six new members were elected to the board.