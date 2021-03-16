Bishop McGuinness names new Head of School

Jared Rashford has been named the new Head of School of Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School, the school and Diocese of Charlotte announced Tuesday.

Rashford will begin in June. He most recently served as associate headmaster at St. Louis Priory School, a Catholic school for boys in St. Louis, Mo.

He replaces George Boschini, who served as interim principal for the 2020-21 school year.

Rashford holds a doctorate in teaching and learning from Georgia State University. He also earned bachelor’s degrees in biology and Spanish from Duke University and a master’s degree in education from Wake Forest.

