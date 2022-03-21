Black theater festival announces celebrity co-chairs

Organizers with the National Black Theatre Festival are ready to reclaim Winston-Salem as Holy Ground after last year's event was postponed because of COVID-19.

This year's festival is set for Aug. 1-6. Usually held in odd-numbered years, the biennial festival was last held in Winston-Salem in 2019.

During a spirited news conference on Monday, organizers and others associated with the festival announced that Lisa Arrindell and Petri Hawkins-Byrd will serve as celebrity co-chairs.

Arrindell has appeared in "Madea's Family Reunion," "Clockers," "A Lesson Before Dying" and "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks," as well as numerous TV shows.

Byrd is best known as being the bailiff in the long-running show "Judge Judy."

This year's festival will be the first without either Larry Leon Hamlin, the festival's founder who died in 2007, and his wife, Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin, who continued his vision as executive producer of the festival. She died in January.

Nigel Alston, the executive director for the N.C. Black Repertory Company, called them two angels whose spirits will be present at the festival.

"They are telling us to persevere and continue to run," Alston said. "And that's what this is about. Continue to run, continue to thrive and continue to represent the North Carolina Black Repertory Company and the North Carolina Black Theatre Festival."

The repertory company, which Hamlin started in 1979, produces the festival.

Started in 1989 by Hamlin, the festival draws 60,000 people from around world to the city for six days of theater, parties, poetry slams and music, and has an economic impact of about $11 million, according to Mayor Allen Joines. Lovers of theater often refer to the festival as Holy Ground.

"It's been a huge catalyst for our city," Joines said.

Past co-chairs have included Margaret Avery, Chester Gregory, Tonya Pinkins and Debbi Morgan.

"We're not just coming back," said Jackie Alexander, the artistic director for the repertory company, "we're coming back strong."

Grant Minnix, the director of operations for the Benton Convention Center, said the festival would follow whatever local, state and federal COVID-19 guidelines are in place during the festival's run.

He did urge people to wear masks in large gatherings.

