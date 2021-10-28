Board approves 5 more school resource officers; extends mask mandate another month

Each of those schools has had some sort of fight or gun presence on campus since the start of the school year. Most recently, there were fights at Paisley and Reynolds last week.

A Mount Tabor student was fatally shot on campus on Sept. 1 and six guns have been confiscated at schools this year.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough told the board that the volume of calls is “through the roof.”

“At the end of the day, I’m looking at giving a recommendation to do this based on my expertise, based on what the numbers are saying, the number of calls I’m getting, the fights that are breaking out,” Kimbrough said. “What happens in the community makes it way to our school. I’m all for solutions, but one solution is you must keep kids safe in our schools.”

Some community groups pushed against the idea of more school resource officers.

Valerie Glass, the executive director of Triad Restorative Justice, spoke against, and Ricky Johnson, with Action 4 Equity, asked the school board to table the decision.

“We believe the district’s goals are well-intended, but we have to get community more involved,” he said.