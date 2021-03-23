Board takes no action on reopening plan; will meet on Thursday

For the time being, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools are staying the course for students in grades 6-12.
Students in those grades are now divided into groups that alternate between in-person and remote learning.
"We want to get to the finish line of the school year without shutting down classrooms left and right," Superintendent Tricia McManus told the school board at its monthly meeting on Tuesday.
Some of the largest school districts in the state are returning to school four days a week for students in grades 6-12, including Wake County Schools, Johnston County Schools and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
The board decided it needed more information about reopening and called for a special meeting on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Tuesday's action agenda did not include an item that would have led to the board voting on reopening. Board member Leah Crowley's motion to amend the agenda to include a reopening vote failed by a 7-2 margin, with Dana Caudill Jones the other "yes" vote.
Board members Deanna Kaplan and Lida Calvert-Hayes, said they wanted to hear from teachers before making a decision. Board member Andrea Bramer said it was was too late in the school year to make a major change.
"Why are we doing something that will only be effective for a month?" Bramer asked.
The school system's spring break is from April 2-9.
The decision not to move into Plan A for older students comes as the state updated its StrongSchools Toolkit, which has provided guidance for school districts since the start of the school year.
One change says that daily temperature checks and other screening protocols are no longer required.
Gov. Roy Cooper signed an in-person reopening school bill on March 11. The law allows for middle and high schools to open under Plan A, which is fulltime, in-person learning with minimal social distancing. Up until then, those schools opened under Plan B, a mix of remote and in-person learning.
Since signing that legislation, many school districts are returning to fulltime, in-person school.
On Tuesday, Cooper said schools should return to in-person instruction to the "fullest extent possible" up to five days a week.
About one-third of North Carolinians have gotten at least one vaccine shot, and nearly 19 percent are fully vaccinated.
If students come back to Plan A, it would not be until the week of April 19.
Older students are returning to in-person at a slower rate than younger students in the local school district.
As of March 22, 79% of elementary students are back to in-person learning compared with 64% middle schoolers and 59% high schoolers.
McManus said some high school classrooms have just three or four students in the classroom.
Kaplan said there's an urgency for getting backs to school.
"We can't waste any time," she said.
Calvert-Hayes said she would like the board to be able to vote to reopen as soon as possible.
336-727-7420