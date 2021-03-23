Board takes no action on reopening plan; will meet on Thursday

For the time being, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools are staying the course for students in grades 6-12.

Students in those grades are now divided into groups that alternate between in-person and remote learning.

"We want to get to the finish line of the school year without shutting down classrooms left and right," Superintendent Tricia McManus told the school board at its monthly meeting on Tuesday.

Some of the largest school districts in the state are returning to school four days a week for students in grades 6-12, including Wake County Schools, Johnston County Schools and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

The board decided it needed more information about reopening and called for a special meeting on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Tuesday's action agenda did not include an item that would have led to the board voting on reopening. Board member Leah Crowley's motion to amend the agenda to include a reopening vote failed by a 7-2 margin, with Dana Caudill Jones the other "yes" vote.

Board members Deanna Kaplan and Lida Calvert-Hayes, said they wanted to hear from teachers before making a decision. Board member Andrea Bramer said it was was too late in the school year to make a major change.