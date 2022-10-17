Bonuses coming for more educators in Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools

Classified instructional staff members at 10 schools will join teachers and administrators in those schools in getting bonuses based on how their schools performed academically over the last year.

Certified instructional staff, which includes teachers, media coordinators and counselors, along with principals and assistant principals at the 10 schools, were eligible to receive bonuses from a federal grant that was awarded to the school system in 2021.

The school district announced Monday that it will use $99,000 in local money to also give bonuses to 99 classified instructional staff members at those schools. That group includes teacher assistants and behavior intervention specialists.

Superintendent Tricia McManus said in a statement that classified instructional staff deserved a financial reward for their work.

"While this grant was specific to teachers and principals, I feel strongly that all of our instructional staff members played a role in these results," she said. "That’s why as a district we found a way to make sure our teacher assistants at these schools are also being recognized monetarily for their hard work."

To be eligible for the bonuses, employees must have worked full-time prior to Jan. 26, 2022 and work full-time through Oct. 31.

The bonuses range from $1,000 for classified instructional support employees to $6,000 for principals.

The 10 schools that exceeded growth on a state assessment system or exceeded their strategic-plan goals are Ashley Academy, Cook Literacy Model, East Forsyth Middle, Easton Elementary, Gibson Elementary, Ibraham Elementary, Kimberley Park Elementary, Konnoak Elementary, Old Town Elementary and Petree Elementary.