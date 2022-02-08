Books Galore: Classroom gets library makeover with donation of 600 books

Nicole Grove, a third-grade teacher at Gibson Elementary School, is an avid reader who tries to share her love of books with children.
"My passion is literacy," she said. "Having books in children's hands is very important to me."
Tuesday morning, her students had their hands over all kinds of books — "Ellie, Engineer;" Almost Zero;" "Dog Man Unleashed;" "I Survived Hurricane Katrina" — thanks to an infusion of 600 books from Scholastic.
Grove won a district-wide competition for a classroom library makeover, which was unveiled to her class on Tuesday. At first, the students filed in quietly, not sure what to make of all the visitors to their classroom. Slowly, their eyes drifted over to book shelves teeming with books.
"Wow," one student said.
Blake Christy took off his backpack and walked over to the bookcase, searching for any "Captain Underpants" books. It wasn't long before a crowd gathered, with students flipping through books categorized in plastic bins.
Cayla Brooks pulled out a stack of books, including "The Class Trip from the Black Lagoon," "The Big Game from the Black Lagoon" and "The Rat."
"I really like books about animals that can talk," she said.
A first-year teacher at Gibson, Grove filled her classroom library with titles from her personal collection, filling up about three shelves on a six-shelf bookcase.
"My original library was very limited," she said. "I wanted to get books that looked like my class."
Most of her students are Black and Hispanic.
A few months ago at a conference at Western Carolina University, Stephanie Ward, the director of elementary language arts for the school district, and Lisa Thomas, the North Carolina account executive with Scholastic, began talking about the impact COVID has had on classroom libraries.
Last year, teachers had to pare down what was in their classrooms, including books, for fear it could help the virus spread.
Ward said she worried that the absence of physical books would have a detrimental effect on students.
"I wanted them to love holding a printed book," Ward recalled.
Ward and Thomas came with up an idea to hold a district-wide contest for a library makeover, something that Thomas said Scholastic has done in the past.
Elementary school teachers were invited to enter the contest and describe their needs.
Grove wrote that she felt she didn't have a range of books that reflected the experiences of her students, which caught Ward's attention. Grove was one of 10 finalists for the library makeover. The winner was chosen in a random drawing.
Scholastic's 600 books includes graphic novels, popular series, biographies and books related to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).
Her library now has a wide variety of genres that will appeal to all of her students, Grove said.
"With everything that is going on in the world with COVID, allowing kids to have books in their hands is important," she said.
