Books Galore: Classroom gets library makeover with donation of 600 books

Nicole Grove, a third-grade teacher at Gibson Elementary School, is an avid reader who tries to share her love of books with children.

"My passion is literacy," she said. "Having books in children's hands is very important to me."

Tuesday morning, her students had their hands over all kinds of books — "Ellie, Engineer;" Almost Zero;" "Dog Man Unleashed;" "I Survived Hurricane Katrina" — thanks to an infusion of 600 books from Scholastic.

Grove won a district-wide competition for a classroom library makeover, which was unveiled to her class on Tuesday. At first, the students filed in quietly, not sure what to make of all the visitors to their classroom. Slowly, their eyes drifted over to book shelves teeming with books.

"Wow," one student said.

Blake Christy took off his backpack and walked over to the bookcase, searching for any "Captain Underpants" books. It wasn't long before a crowd gathered, with students flipping through books categorized in plastic bins.

Cayla Brooks pulled out a stack of books, including "The Class Trip from the Black Lagoon," "The Big Game from the Black Lagoon" and "The Rat."