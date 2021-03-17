 Skip to main content
Both UNC School of the Arts graduations will be held in-person
UNC School of the Arts 2017 commencement

UNC School of the Arts held its university commencement in May 2017 in the Stevens Center in Winston-Salem.

 David Rolfe/Journal

UNC School of the Arts plans to have both of its annual graduation ceremonies in person in May.

The Winston-Salem arts school said Wednesday that both events will be held May 22. The day will start with the high school graduation at 10 a.m. and the university commencement at 4 p.m.

Members of the university class of 2020 — who didn't get an in-person graduation last May because of the COVID-19 pandemic — can take part in the university commencement.

The school will move the ceremonies to a new venue this year: Truist Stadium, the downtown Winston-Salem ballpark. UNCSA traditionally holds its graduation events at the Stevens Center.

"We are fortunate to have found a great outdoor venue ... that will allow us to do (graduation) safely," Chancellor Brian Cole said in a statement. "We are thrilled to bring back this important and time-honored tradition as restrictions due to the pandemic begin to ease."

Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.​

