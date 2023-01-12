Briana Scurry will be the keynote speaker at the King Day celebration at Wake Forest University

Briana Scurry, the first Black, openly gay starting goalkeeper on the U.S. Women’s national soccer team, will be the keynote speaker for the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration at Wake Forest University.

Scurry, 51, will speak at 7 p.m. Monday at Wait Chapel on the Wake Forest campus, the university said. The event is free and open to the public.

Scurry was also the goalkeeper on two U.S. Olympic Gold Medal Teams in 1996 and 2004.

Scurry will discuss her career on the soccer field, her role in advocating for changes in women’s sports including equal pay for female athletes and a new book and documentary about her life, WFU said.

“I’m excited to come to campus, and speaking on the date of Martin Luther King’s holiday to me is a great honor,” Scurry said.

Scurry said she will bring her Olympic gold medals to Wake Forest.

She plans to pass them around to the audience, so people attending can have an opportunity to see and feel the glory they represent, the university said.

During her visit to Wake Forest, Scurry will also meet with students on campus, including female athletes, the university said.

Scurry said she feels diversity and inclusion are better in women’s sports today than they were when she began her career.

“Speaking with college students is one of my favorite things to do,” Scurry said. “I get a lot of questions about impact from the younger generation.

“And I think that's wonderful, because it's not necessarily something I thought about at the time,” Scurry said. “And so, I want to just encourage them to chase it, whatever it is that they're trying to become, because it matters.”

University officials offered several opportunities to prepare for Scurry’s visit, including a forum on LGBTQ+ history in sports and a screening of a documentary about her life released by Paramount Plus called "The Only."

In June 2022, Scurry published her memoir, "My Greatest Save: The Brave, Barrier-Breaking Journey of a World Champion Goalkeeper."