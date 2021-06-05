'Bright futures' — Students celebrate graduation following unique, challenging year

Lillian Sutton, West Forsyth's student government association president, said she hoped that her classmates will not forget "the magic of today."

"In the face of tremendous challenges, we made it," Sutton said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the schools' commencements, students walked across the stage to receive their diplomas while their parents and other family members yelled their names and waved.

Senior Chasity Laney of Winston-Salem said she enjoyed her time at West Forsyth as she held her diploma.

"I thought it was really fun," Laney said.

During the events, students received the Winston-Salem Journal's valedictorian award. Colin Hunter Blevins received the honor for West Forsyth. Ehime Noah Abhulimen is the first African American student to receive the honor for Mount Tabor.

"We learned how to rise above the challenges of COVID-19," Abhulimen said. "The experience made us better people."

For example, Abhulimen pointed to the Mount Tabor football team winning the Class 3-AA championship in early May.