Bus driver says she and others will strike over pay; Forsyth school district is waiting to hear from her

Superintendent Tricia McManus asked the drivers who plan to strike to contact the district so it can help the children who may be affected.

“Students are at the heart of what we do, and everything we do must be focused on what’s best for them. A strike will only impede our student’s ability to get to school and our students need to be in school now more than ever. Hurting students is never the right way to make a point. We should continue working together to find win-win solutions,” McManus said.

Based on a 2020 compensation study that showed lagging salaries in several departments, the school district began bumping up salaries of many of its employees. Bus drivers were the first to get a raise, with the minimum hourly salary going from $13.64 to $15 starting in January, 2021. All other bus drivers got an extra 50 cents an hour.

That put the local district in line with the minimum hourly wage of bus drivers in Guilford County and Wake County school districts, Chief Human Resources Officer Jevelyn Bonner-Reed told the school board last December.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools school board voted last week to bump the minimum hourly wage to $17.75 and Durham Public Schools school board approved increasing pay to $17 an hour.