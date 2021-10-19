Bus driver says she and others will strike over pay. Forsyth school district to talk with her Wednesday morning about her concerns

School district employees received a $1,000 retention bonus earlier this month. Bus drivers will also get $500 bonuses in December and May, a plan the school board approved earlier this month. In addition, the school district is giving employees $200 each quarter for perfect attendance.

The school district released a statement on Monday outlining some of its efforts to recruit and retain bus drivers.

Bus drivers must have commercial driver's licenses. Over the summer, the school district launched an effort to recruit drivers, and of 36 who took the CDL course, five passed and are now employed.

Shouse told WFMY that the demands also include pay every two weeks instead of monthly. Most staff members are paid monthly.

McManus said the school district values bus drivers.

“We would love to raise the salaries of bus drivers, and all employees for that matter, as this has been the toughest year any of us can remember. However, in order to do more than we are currently doing we must have more state and local funding. No one in education is compensated at a level they deserve, but everyone in this profession continues to do it for one reason, because they love children," she said in a statement.

Campbell said the school district is looking at ways to serve students who may be affected by a strike.

