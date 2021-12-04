Calvert-Hayes will seek re-election to school board

Another school board has announced that she is running for re-election.

Lida Calvert-Hayes, a Republican representing District 2, said on Saturday that she will file to keep her seat on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education.

Calvert-Hayes was appointed by the school board to fill Jeannie Metcalf's seat in 2015. She was re-elected in 2018, earning the most votes in District 2.

All nine seats on the school board will open in 2022. Veteran school board members Dana Caudill Jones, a Republican, and Elisabeth Motsinger, a Democrat, said on Friday that they will not run for re-election.

Marilyn Parker, who has been elected to the school board and appointed, also said she will not run again.

Calvert-Hayes is the current vice chairwoman of the school board.

"For me, I'm not finished. I'm a fighter, and I'm a fighter for kids," she said. "I think we still have a long way to go, especially for kids who are so dependent on us for food and bus rides. I'm fighting for them, and teachers, every way I can."

The filing period opens on Monday and ends Dec. 17.

Democrats Andrea Bramer, Malishai Woodbury and Alex Bohannon have not responded to messages about their election plans. Board members Deanna Kaplan and Leah Crowley said they will file for re-election.

