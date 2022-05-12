Cap-and-gown season begins for local seniors; Early College and Middle College hold graduations

Graduation season kicked off for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools on Thursday with more than 100 students moving their tassels from the right side of their cap to the left, marking the end of their high school careers and their entry into adulthood.

“It’s time to put on your grown-up shoes,” Lyna Giao told her fellow classmates from the Early College of Forsyth, which graduated 54 students.

The Early College and Middle College of Forsyth each held their graduations at separate commencement ceremonies at Deaton-Thompson Stadium. After Thursday, graduation season takes a pause before ramping up again on June 9.

The Early and Middle colleges are nontraditional schools that allow students to earn college credit and earn an associate degree. Classes are at Forsyth Technical Community College. Early College students go from 9-12th grade and Middle College students go from 11-12th grade.

At the Early College graduation, the keynote speaker was Mario Castro, the senior class president of the Early College's first graduating class in 2012. Castro told the students about his journey from being an Early College student to earning engineering degrees at N.C. State. He will soon move from New York City to Washington, D.C., to pursue an MBA from Georgetown University.

“Now is the time to explore,” Castro urged them. “As you venture through life, ask yourself, ‘Am I happy with the path I’m on and is it leading to dreams I want to achieve?’”

This year’s senior class president, Caleb Herrera, noted the obstacles his classmates faced, including the abrupt end to in-person learning in 2020 and a year of online learning last year.

“We made it here to this moment. That’s perseverance and that’s the spirit of this class,” Herrera said.

The graduating class paid tribute to former classmate Sterling Fair, who died by suicide last year, by placing a Glenn jersey on an empty seat. Though an Early College student, he played football for the Bobcats.

Herrera said after the ceremony that the senior class wanted to remember him at graduation.

"He had an impact on everyone and we wanted to be able to recognize him," said Herrera, who plans to attend UNC Chapel Hill in the fall.

Both graduations were fun-spirited celebrations of two senior classes that, because of the pandemic, had a slew of challenges. Families and friends showed up clutching balloons and flowers. They greeted each graduate with a burst of cheers.

Alexa Edwards and Tanethia Mack showed up to celebrate Madison Kanae Minga-Perry, who will be attending Tuskegee University on a track scholarship.

"We watched her show up since she was a baby," Edwards said. "She's a bright light."

"And sweet as can be," Mack added.

The Middle College seniors had their ceremony about an hour after the Early College.

Jayde Ramirez, the class president, joked with her classmates that she didn't know what to say to them. After all, she said, "I'm 17."

She told them to keep learning, asking questions and pursuing things they love.

"My goal is to never be defined," she said. "Live like that happiness you are responsible for is the most important thing in the world."

Marissa Destafino, the valedictorian of the class of 57 seniors, said she talked to residents of a nursing home where she works about what to say in her speech.

One woman told her: "You are too soon old and too late young."

"Branch out. Do things you've dreamed of doing," Destafino said. "This is the end of the beginning chapter of our lives."

