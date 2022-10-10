Carver football field could be named for legendary coach

A committee will decide Tuesday whether to recommend that the football field at Carver High School be named after former coach Keith Wilkes.

During his coaching career, Wilkes restored glory to a school with a rich football tradition, winning two NCHSAA 3-A championships and 17 conference championships. From 1991-2008, Wilkes compiled a 139-62-1 record and was named the state's Coach of the Year four times.

A Winston-Salem native, Wilkes attended Carver when it was a 9th- and 10th-grade school then went on to North Forsyth, graduating in 1981.

In her letter of recommendation to the buildings and grounds committee of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education, Carver Principal Thyais Maxwell said Wilkes was a mentor to student-athletes at the school, taking them on college tours and holding them to high standards.

If the committee approves the recommendation, it will move to the full school board for a vote, most likely at its Oct. 25 meeting.