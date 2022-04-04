Chelsea Clinton talks persistence, science to local girls

Until recently, Crystal Price didn't know that former first lady and secretary of state Hillary Clinton had a daughter.

On Monday, the science-loving sixth-grader and some of her classmates at Wiley Middle School as well as students at Salem Academy got to talk a bit with Clinton's daughter, Chelsea, who recently wrote a book about getting more girls interested in the male-dominated fields of science, technology, engineering, arts and math, commonly known as STEAM.

A children's book, "She Persisted in Science" tells the overlooked or forgotten stories of women scientists, such as Rosalind Franklin, whose contribution to the discovery of the double helix structure of DNA was overshadowed by the work of male scientists.

Before a larger, public event on Monday evening, Clinton had an informal talk with Crystal and the other girls at Salem College.

Clinton has written a series of children's books with the theme "She Persisted." That line refers to something Mitch McConnell, then the Senate Majority Leader, said in 2017 about Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren during the confirmation hearing of Jeffrey Sessions, who was vying to become the Attorney General. It has since become something of a feminist rallying cry.

"It was another example of women being told that their voices don't matter," said Clinton, who spent most of her formative years in the White House when her father, Bill Clinton, served as the 42nd president from 1993 to 2001.

Clinton explained to the girls that she decided to tell the stories of girls and women through her experience as a parent.

"When I became a parent, I realized how many story books were centered around boys," she said. "The dogs, cows, frogs were boys. I kept looking for books that were told from a women's perspective. I didn't find as many as I wanted."

Clinton loved science and math in school and even started in pre-med at Stanford University. While researching the book, she was dismayed that despite all her schooling, she had never heard about Franklin.

Clinton also told the girls about mathematician Gladys West, whose work served as the basis for GPS.

"My kids can't get over the fact that we used to get lost," Clinton said, prefacing the story about West. "I had to ask for directions or sometimes use a paper map."

Telling these stories of women scientists will help girls see possibilities, Clinton said.

Betty Jo Moore, a sixth-grade science teacher at Wiley, agreed.

"Kids don't always realize what's out there. This is a great way to give them ideas and help them see beyond where they are," Moore said.

Crystal, who has developed a particular interest in how the earth was formed, said she enjoyed Clinton's talk, calling it "pretty cool."

She asked Clinton what she thought about her mom running for president, and Clinton answered that she's always been proud of her.

Moore said she expected she and the girls would have a good conversation about what they learned during the drive back to Wiley.

"I could see their eyes popping open," she said. "They'll be chatty."

