Chelsea Clinton to visit Salem Academy and College as part of its 250th anniversary celebration

Salem Academy and College and Bookmarks will host Chelsea Clinton in conversation with Salem President Summer McGee at 7 p.m. April 4 in the Elberson Fine Arts Center on Salem’s campus, both organizations said Wednesday in a news release.
Clinton’s visit is part of the college’s 250th anniversary celebration. Chelsea Clinton is the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
“We are delighted to welcome Chelsea Clinton to Salem’s campus,” McGee said. “The conversation with her will be casual in format and promises to be highly informative about the importance of educating future generations of girls and women in the area of science.”
The cost to attend the event is $25 and includes a copy of Clinton’s book, “She Persisted in Science,” the college and Bookmarks said. Attendees can donate their books back to Bookmarks as part of its program to increase access to books for children in Winston-Salem.
The event will focus on Clinton’s new book for young readers called “She Persisted in Science,” which was released March 1, according to the news release. The book is published by Penguin Young Readers Group and illustrated by Alexandra Boiger.
The book contains the stories of women who became scientists and is part of Clinton’s No. 1 New York Times bestselling “She Persisted” series. Salem Academy and College is focused on developing health leaders and change agents in STEAM fields.
In her book, Clinton writes, “Being a woman in science isn’t always easy. Sometimes women are told that their ideas aren’t smart enough, their research isn’t good enough — simply because they’re women. But that is not true. The world needs everyone’s scientific discoveries.”
To buy tickets, people can visit bookmarksnc.org/chelseaclinton. In addition, “She Persisted in Science” is available at Bookmarks at 634 W. Fourth St. in downtown Winston-Salem.
Clinton’s book features stories about Florence Nightingale, Rebecca Lee Crumpler, Ynes Enriquetta Julietta Mexia, Grace Hopper, Rosalind Franklin, Gladys West, Jane Goodall, Flossie Wong-Staal, Temple Grandin, Zaha Hadid, and Ellen Ochoa.
The book also includes stories about Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha and Mari Copeny, Autumn Peltier, and Greta Thunberg and Wanjiru Wathuti.
Clinton also is the author of the No. 1 New York Times bestseller “She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World.” As well, Clinton is the vice chairwoman of the Clinton Foundation.
Bookmarks is a literary arts nonprofit organization and independent bookstore that works to increase access to books in Winston-Salem.
336-727-7299