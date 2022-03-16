Chelsea Clinton to visit Salem Academy and College as part of its 250th anniversary celebration

Salem Academy and College and Bookmarks will host Chelsea Clinton in conversation with Salem President Summer McGee at 7 p.m. April 4 in the Elberson Fine Arts Center on Salem’s campus, both organizations said Wednesday in a news release.

Clinton’s visit is part of the college’s 250th anniversary celebration. Chelsea Clinton is the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“We are delighted to welcome Chelsea Clinton to Salem’s campus,” McGee said. “The conversation with her will be casual in format and promises to be highly informative about the importance of educating future generations of girls and women in the area of science.”

The cost to attend the event is $25 and includes a copy of Clinton’s book, “She Persisted in Science,” the college and Bookmarks said. Attendees can donate their books back to Bookmarks as part of its program to increase access to books for children in Winston-Salem.

The event will focus on Clinton’s new book for young readers called “She Persisted in Science,” which was released March 1, according to the news release. The book is published by Penguin Young Readers Group and illustrated by Alexandra Boiger.