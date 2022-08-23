Chris Paul Court approved by school board; ceremony will be Sept. 1

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education voted on Tuesday to name the basketball court at West Forsyth High School after Chris Paul, a 2003 graduate of the school who went on to become an NBA superstar.

A public hearing preceded the vote as required in the school district's naming policy.

Patricia Wynn, a former staff member for the school district, spoke in favor of the court.

"Naming this gym is an expression of love for this amazing young man who is truly making a difference in the lives of our young people," she said.

Al Jabbar, the president of the local branch of the NAACP, said the honor is befitting.

"As a volunteer in this community, I've spent a lot of time with Chris at the YMCA when he was a shorty-shorty. There was never any doubt he was going to be great because he had a heart of steel," Jabbar said.

Chris Paul Court will show other Black students what is possible, Jabbar said.

Kevin Spainhour, the principal at West Forsyth, said he talked to Paul's former teachers and coaches to learn more about his impact at the school. Spainhour and athletics director Mike Pennington nominated Paul for the honor.

"They told me about his character, perseverance, integrity, discipline and commitment to excellence. All those values he stands for are values we set for our students," Spainhour said.

Chris Paul Court, inside the Harold Simpson Gymnasium, will be dedicated on Sept. 1, with Paul in attendance.

Often called the "Point God," for his ability to control the flow of a game, Paul, 37, is a 12-time NBA All-Star, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and shoo-in to make the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. After an all-star career at West Forsyth, he played two seasons at Wake Forest University, where he was named first team All-American by the Associated Press.

Paul and his family remain deeply involved in the area through the Chris Paul Family Foundation. The foundation recently paid for several students to attend a leadership summit in Los Angeles.