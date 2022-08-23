Chris Paul Court approved by school board; ceremony will be Sept. 1

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education voted on Tuesday to name the basketball court at West Forsyth High School after Chris Paul, a 2003 graduate of the school who went on to become an NBA superstar.
A public hearing preceded the vote as required in the school district's naming policy.
NBA All-Star hris Paul speaks with members of the media prior to a Get Out the Vote event Oct. 27, 2020 in Winston-Salem.
Andrew Dye Journal
Patricia Wynn, a former staff member for the school district, spoke in favor of the court.
"Naming this gym is an expression of love for this amazing young man who is truly making a difference in the lives of our young people," she said.
Al Jabbar, the president of the local branch of the NAACP, said the honor is befitting.
"As a volunteer in this community, I've spent a lot of time with Chris at the YMCA when he was a shorty-shorty. There was never any doubt he was going to be great because he had a heart of steel," Jabbar said.
City left with no choice but to remove man from site of razed house on Silas Creek
Pulliams closed temporarily in Winston-Salem after owner has heart attack
Two Winston-Salem residents were shot and killed early Saturday morning
K&W Cafeterias sold to Louisiana company. Restaurants to remain open and no layoffs expected, official says.
Coach Dave Clawson of Wake Forest offers update on Sam Hartman: “We’re optimistic that we are going to have him back this season"
A.J. Sanders closes the deal in Stadium Stock while Riley Neal is disqualified after his win; Also, final points' standings are official
Black couple sues after they say home valuation rises nearly $300,000 when shown by white colleague
Final night of season delivers in a big way at Bowman Gray Stadium
Jeffrey Boutwell: Stop scapegoating the IRS
K&W will live on — and could return to cities where the restaurant closed, say new owners
As Forsyth mulls 500-home development near Tanglewood, experts rip outdated NC flood assumptions
Police: Man poured gas on his mother, set her on fire. 72-year-old died from her injuries, Winston-Salem authorities say.
Spotted lanternfly infestation spreads from Forsyth into Guilford
Marijuana, painkillers, fully automatic weapons seized from Winston-Salem home, authorities say
Krispy Kreme thinks you'll pay more for 'premium' doughnuts. The chain is about to test that theory.
Chris Paul Court will show other Black students what is possible, Jabbar said.
Kevin Spainhour, the principal at West Forsyth, said he talked to Paul's former teachers and coaches to learn more about his impact at the school. Spainhour and athletics director Mike Pennington nominated Paul for the honor.
"They told me about his character, perseverance, integrity, discipline and commitment to excellence. All those values he stands for are values we set for our students," Spainhour said.
Chris Paul Court, inside the Harold Simpson Gymnasium, will be dedicated on Sept. 1, with Paul in attendance.
Often called the "Point God," for his ability to control the flow of a game, Paul, 37, is a 12-time NBA All-Star, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and shoo-in to make the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. After an all-star career at West Forsyth, he played two seasons at Wake Forest University, where he was named first team All-American by the Associated Press.
Paul and his family remain deeply involved in the area through the Chris Paul Family Foundation. The foundation recently paid for several students to attend a leadership summit in Los Angeles.
Chris Paul: From West Forsyth and Wake Forest to now
Phoenix Suns on the bench react after guard Chris Paul (3) hit a basket late in the second half of Game 3 of an NBA second-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, June 11, 2021, in Denver.
David Zalubowski
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
Rich Pedroncelli
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017, file photo, Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (15) follows Chris Paul (3) as he bring the ball down court in the second half of an NBA exhibition basketball game against the Shanghai Sharks, in Houston.
Michael Wyke
Wake Forest freshman Chris Paul slaps hands with the fans after scoring 20 points to help the Deacons beat Indiana 100-67 at Joel Coliseum.
Ted Richardson, Journal
West Forsyth's Chris Paul in 2002.
Chris English, Journal
Ten-time NBA All-Star and current Winston-Salem State University student Chris Paul takes selfies with his fellow Rams as he leads a march to the early voting location on campus on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 in Winston-Salem.
Andrew Dye, Journal
Chris Paul makes comments after the announcement at Old Town Club that he is donating $2.5 million to the university for an expanded basketball clubhouse, locker room and nutrition center.
Walt Unks, Journal
NBA All Star Chris Paul throws out the first pitch for the game between the Winston-Salem Dash and the Wilmington Blue Rocks at BB&T Ballpark in Winston-Salem, Friday June 24, 2016.
Bruce Chapman, Journal
Coach Skip Prosser listens as Chris Paul, guard for the Wake Forest University basketball team, announces his intention of forgoing the rest of his college career and pursuing the NBA draft during a press conference at the Rovere Room of Miller Hall on the campus of Wake Forest University, Thursday, April 14, 2005.
Bruce Chapman, Journal
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul celebrates after forcing a turnover during the second half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
Wake Forest's Chris Paul drives for the layup against Chattanooga during the first round of the NCAA tournament at the Wolstein Center on the campus of Cleveland State University in Cleveland, March, 17, 2005.
Megan Morr, Journal
Wake Forest standout freshman Chris Paul laces up his dress shoes for dinner in a New Jersey hotel, March 24, 2004, the night before the Deacons' Sweet-16 match-up against St. Joseph's University.
Ted Richardson, Journal
Wake Forest University freshman Chris Paul discusses a call with an official against Indiana at Joel Coliseum in 2003.
Jennifer Rotenizer, Journal
West Forsyth's Chris Paul (3) drives to the hoop ahead of Southwest Guilford's Lansen Leach (3) during West's second round win in the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic, Dec. 27, 2002.
Ted Richardson, Journal
Wake Forest's Chris Paul (3) and Taron Downey (4) celebrate Wake's win against North Carolina at Joel Coliseum, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2005.
Bruce Chapman, Journal
Wake Forest's Chris Paul greets the Wake Forest student section after the game against Virginia Commonwealth Nov. 16, 2004 at the Joel Coliseum.
Megan Morr, Journal
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, left, celebrates as time runs out in Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Clippers Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Suns won 84-80.
Mark J. Terrill
Journal photo by Megan Morr -- 02/02/05 Wake's Chris Paul, right, celebrates with the Wake Forest student section after Wake's 92 to 89 win against Duke at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday.
Megan Morr
Ten time NBA All-Star and current Winston-Salem State University student Chris Paul encourages his fellow Rams to vote before leading a march to the early voting location at the Anderson Center on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye, Journal
Journal photo by Bruce Chapman -- 01/03/04 -- A determined Chris Paul of Wake Forest University turns downcourt after driving to the basket late in the game at Joel Coliseum. "Despite his angelic appearance, he's a competitor," said Coach Skip Prosser about Paul's 5 steals and 18 points.
Bruce Chapman
Journal photo by Ted Richardson -- 12/28/02 -- West Forsyth High School's Chris Paul (facing camera) hugs teammate David Gelatt to celebrate West's victory over North Forsyth in the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic.
Ted Richardson
Journal Photo by Megan Morr 02/18/05 Wake Forest's Jamaal Levy, left, and Chris Paul, right, celebrate Wake's 90 to 84 win over Duke University on Wednesday night at the Lawrence Joel Coliseum.
Megan Morr
Journal photo by Megan Morr -- 01/10/04 -- Wake Forest's Chris Paul (3), drives to the basket while Clemson's Vernon Hamilton (3), guards during Saturday's game against Clemson at Lawrence Joel Coliseum. Wake won 78 to 63.
Megan Morr
Journal photo by Ted Richardson -- 02/07/04 -- Eric Williams of Wake Forest holds Chris Paul back after Paul was called for a foul during the Tar Heels' 79-73 win at Joel Coliseum.
Ted Richardson
Journal photo by Lauren Carroll -- 09/16/06 -- Chris Paul prepares to bowl during the first round of his celebrity bowling tournament Saturday night at AMF Winston-Salem Lanes.
LAUREN CARROLL
Journal photo by Ted Richardson -- 03/11/05 -- Wake Forest coach Skip Prosser and suspended star Chris Paul watch the final minutes of the Deacons' 81-65 loss to North Carolina State in the quarterfinals of the 2005 ACC Tournament at the MCI Center in Washington.
Ted Richardson
Journal photo by Ted Richardson -- 10/27/02 -- Chris Paul, a senior at West Forsyth who will play for Wake Forest next year, won the MVP of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic.
Ted Richardson
FILE - Oklahoma City Thunder's Chris Paul (3) makes a pass during the first half of an NBA first-round playoff basketball game against the Houston Rockets in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., in this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.
Mark J. Terrill
Journal photo by Megan Morr 11/04/04 Chris Paul of Wake Forest goes up for the dunk against USC Upstate during Thursday's game at Lawrence Joel Veterans Coliseum. Wake Forest won the game 103 to 57.
Megan Morr
Journal photo by Ted Richardson: 11/11/2004 Chris Paul is introduced for the WFU vs. WSSU basketball game at Joel Coliseum.
Ted Richardson
Joshua Wilson, a junior at Winston-Salem State University, speaks with ten time NBA All-Star and current Winston-Salem State University student Chris Paul about where Paul can pick up his student ID on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye, Journal
Journal photo by Andrew Dye -- 12/13/12 -- NBA star Chris Paul speaks with local media before helping area children with holiday shopping on Thursday, at Toys 'R' Us in Winston-Salem, N.C. A Holiday shopping opportunity for 100 local children was sponsored by the CP3 Foundation in conjunction with the Josh Howard Foundation Thursday.
ANDREW DYE
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2020, file pool photo, Oklahoma City Thunder's Chris Paul (3) drives against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Veteran point guard Chris Paul was the marquee addition during the offseason for the Phoenix Suns.
Mike Ehrmann
Journal photo by Bruce Chapman -- 03/02/13 -- From left: Christopher Paul Jr., Chris Paul, and his wife Jada Paul looks toward the student section during a basketball game between Maryland and Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C.
BRUCE CHAPMAN
Journal photo by Megan Morr 11/16/04 Wake Forest's Chris Paul celebrates during Monday's game against Yale at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Coliseum.
Megan Morr
New Orleans Hornets guard Chris Paul (3) drives against Miami Heat guard Mario Chalmers, left, during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2008.
Ann Heisenfelt
Journal photo by Megan Morr -- 03/19/05 -- Wake Forest's Chris Paul, left, and Justin Gray, right, who both fouled out of the double overtime game against West Virginia, watch was the final seconds tick away of their second round game against West Virginia at the Wolstein Center on the campus of Cleveland State University in Cleveland Ohio.
Megan Morr
Journal photo by Bruce Chapman -- 10/26/07 -- Ron Wellman (from left), Wake Forest University's athletics director, Chris Paul, former WFU and current NBA player, and Derwick Paige, deputy city manager of Winston-Salem, share pleasantries during a brief ceremony honoring Chris Paul just before the NBA pre-season game between the Charlotte Bobcats and the New Orleans Hornets at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C., Friday, October 26, 2007.
Bruce Chapman
Wake Forest's Chris Paul reacts after hitting a 3-pointer in the second half against New Mexico at The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2004. Paul had 23 points to help lead Wake Forest to an 81-64 win.
JAKE SCHOELLKOPF
Journal photo by Jennifer Rotenizer -- 09/19/08 -- Chris Paul (facing camera) is followed by the national media as he plays a pick up game with athletes from Special Olympics at the Boys and Girls Club in Winston-Salem on Friday. Paul is in town hosting the Chris Paul Weekend.
JENNIFER ROTENIZER
Journal Photo by Bruce Chapman: Chris Paul, Guard for the Wake Forest University basketball team, announces his intention of forgoing the rest of his college career and pursuing the NBA draft during a press conference at the Rovere Room of Miller Hall on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem NC, Thursday April 14, 2005.
Bruce Chapman
Journal photo by Ted Richardson: 10/22/2004 Standout WFU basketball player Chris Paul signs autographs for some adoring fans at his alma mater West Forsyth High School before a ceremony where his jersey, along with the jerseys of three other standout West Forsyth athletes, was retired.
Ted Richardson
Journal photo by Ted Richardson -- 01/15/05 -- Wake Forest's Chris Paul tries to slow things down in the final seconds of the Deacons' 95-82 win over UNC at Joel Coliseum.
Ted Richardson
Journal photo by Megan Morr -- 04/14/04 Wake Forest's Men's haed basketball coach Skip Prosser, left, listens as Chris Paul responds to questions from the media during a press conference to announce Paul's intention to enter the NBA draft on Thursday afternoon at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem.
Megan Morr
Chris Paul talks with Wake Forest women's basketball coach jen Hoover, men's basketball coach Danny Manning and athletics director Ron Wellman after the announcement at Old Town Club that he is donating $2.5 million to the university for an expanded basketball clubhouse, locker room and nutrition center.
Walt Unks/Journal
Journal photo by Ted Richardson -- 12/18/04 -- Wake Forest's Chris Paul comes up with a loose ball during the Deacons' 89-88 home victory.
Ted Richardson
Journal photo by Bruce Chapman -- 10/01/11 -- Chris Paul passes over Dwyane Wade in the Chris Paul CP3 All Star Pick Up Game Saturday at Winston-Salem State University.
BRUCE CHAPMAN
Journal photo by Megan Morr -- 01/11/05 -- Wake Forest's Skip Prosser, right, has a word with Chris Paul during a substitution against Maryland's XXX during Tuesday's game at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Coliseum.
Megan Morr
Journal photo by Bruce Chapman -- 03/02/13 -- Jada and Chris Paul are seen during a basketball game between Maryland and Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C.
BRUCE CHAPMAN
Journal photo by Ted Richardson -- 03/20/04 -- Chris Paul of Wake Forest, who led the Deacons with 29 points, and who led the team in all other major categrories, loses the ball, but never lost control of the game during Wake Forest's 84-80 second round NCAA victory at the RBC Center in Raleigh.
Ted Richardson
Wake Forest alumni and NBA All-Star Chris Paul watches the Demon Deacons play against Delaware State on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye, Journal
Journal photo by Andrew Dye -- 06/09/12 -- NBA star Chris Paul coaches high school and college students on Saturday, June 9, 2012 at the Chris Paul Elite Camp at the YWCA in Winston-Salem, N.C.
ANDREW DYE
Journal photo by Bruce Chapman -- 10/01/11 -- Chris Paul speaks after the Chris Paul CP3 All Star Pick Up Game Saturday at Winston-Salem State University.
BRUCE CHAPMAN
Oklahoma City Thunder's Chris Paul (3) drives against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Mike Ehrmann
Chris Paul makes comments during an announcement at Old Town Club that he is donating $2.5 million to the university for an expanded basketball clubhouse, locker room and nutrition center.
Walt Unks/Journal
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.