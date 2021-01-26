Cinema version of UNCSA's "The Nutcracker" shatters viewership records

Another 1,201 households virtually attended the Opening Night Scholarship Benefit on Dec. 12 to see the film's premiere. The online event was the university's first livestreamed fundraiser and was held in lieu of the traditional in-person gala for alumni, donors and university supporters.

The show's previous attendance record was set in 2019, when 16,528 people saw 12 live performances at the Stevens Center in downtown Winston-Salem.

Chancellor Brian Cole said he was "blown away" by the popular response to what he called a "reimagined version" of "The Nutcracker."

“Both the film itself and the virtual benefit event are examples of how UNCSA is finding creative ways to work within the confines of COVID-19 to provide relevant experience for our students, continue momentum with our fundraising efforts, and bring the arts to the world," Cole said in a statement put out by the school.

Because this year's version of "The Nutcracker" could be watched for free, money raised for student scholarships came to $230,394. That's roughly a third of the record-setting gross of $698,921 collected in 2019 from ticket sales, sponsorships, merchandise sales and ads in the commemorative program.