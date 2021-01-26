Cinema version of UNCSA's "The Nutcracker" shatters viewership records

COVID-19 forced UNC School of the Arts to make a major and potentially risky change to its beloved holiday tradition and major scholarship fundraiser.
Instead of staging "The Nutcracker" multiple times in December before a live audience, the school transformed the annual performance into a 30-minute film and aired it online for free.
The pandemic-inspired approach worked. UNCSA's version of "The Nutcracker" shattered previous audience records and still managed to bring in a significant amount of money for student scholarships.
The 2020 performance has been seen more than 116,000 times — more than seven times the previous attendance record, the university said Monday.
UNCSA said the cinematic version of "The Nutcracker" has been watched 60,241 times on the university's website and social media channels since it was released Dec. 17. The university said viewers represent 45 states and 46 countries.
Another 52,100 viewers across North Carolina tuned in to one of eight showings on PBS North Carolina (formerly UNC-TV), and 3,595 people have watched the performance on the station's digital platforms. The film version of "The Nutcracker" also was shown several times at Greensboro's RED Cinemas.
Another 1,201 households virtually attended the Opening Night Scholarship Benefit on Dec. 12 to see the film's premiere. The online event was the university's first livestreamed fundraiser and was held in lieu of the traditional in-person gala for alumni, donors and university supporters.
The show's previous attendance record was set in 2019, when 16,528 people saw 12 live performances at the Stevens Center in downtown Winston-Salem.
Chancellor Brian Cole said he was "blown away" by the popular response to what he called a "reimagined version" of "The Nutcracker."
“Both the film itself and the virtual benefit event are examples of how UNCSA is finding creative ways to work within the confines of COVID-19 to provide relevant experience for our students, continue momentum with our fundraising efforts, and bring the arts to the world," Cole said in a statement put out by the school.
Because this year's version of "The Nutcracker" could be watched for free, money raised for student scholarships came to $230,394. That's roughly a third of the record-setting gross of $698,921 collected in 2019 from ticket sales, sponsorships, merchandise sales and ads in the commemorative program.
The 2020 version of "The Nutcracker" was adapted to film by students and faculty from four schools: dance, design and production, filmmaking and music. The performance was filmed on a UNCSA soundstage with dancers and musicians who wore masks and kept six feet apart. Special effects made it look like all the performers shared the a stage.
The choreography, narration, sets and musical score were reworked, and moviemakers filmed the performance from multiple angles to give viewers a new visual perspective on the classic ballet.
UNCSA first performed "The Nutcracker" on campus in 1966, a year after the school opened. The annual show remained on campus until 1983, when it was moved to the Stevens Center, the university's largest performance space. Though the sets, costumes, lighting and choreography have changed over the years, UNCSA had always staged "The Nutcracker" before a live audience until 2020.
Want to watch?
The UNCSA cinematic version of "The Nutcracker" remains online and free to view at www.uncsa.edu/nutcracker.
