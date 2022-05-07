Citing rising costs, school district asks county for an additional $14 million for next year's budget

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is asking Forsyth County commissioners for $162 million for its 2022-23 budget, an increase of nearly $14 million from last year.

Superintendent Tricia McManus told commissioners on Thursday that the increase will cover the rising costs of supplies, maintenance, labor and retirement and health benefits. About $4 million will address salary compression, a situation that happens when new employees and veteran employees wind up making the same hourly wage because of a bump in the minimum wage.

In this case, classified employees will soon begin making $15 hour minimum wage, which may be the same as employees who have been on the job for 20 years. The additional money will be used to better compensate veteran employees.

Another $4 million is being requested to cover salary and benefits for employees including a 2.5% raise for principals and central office staff. The school district is expecting $1.3 million from the county in sales tax revenue. Voters approved a 1/4-cent sales tax to be used to increase educators' salaries in a 2020 referendum.

The school district's proposed operating budget for the coming school year is $758 million, of which 49% comes from the state and 27% from federal grants. The rest comes from local funding and grants.

McManus told commissioners that this year's budget will reflect the school district's goal of continuing to address learning loss and other impacts of the pandemic, which profoundly disrupted education in Forsyth County and across the country.

Besides leading to a drop in math and reading scores, the pandemic has also led to what some experts call a crisis in the mental health of youth.

In March, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a report that in 2021, 37% of high school students said they experienced poor mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic, and 44% reported they persistently felt sad or hopeless during the past year.

To address those issues, the school district plans to have a social worker on every campus. Currently, three or four schools may share one social worker. In addition, the school district wants to add seven additional counselors and family support staff that can serve as translators in schools with large Hispanic populations.

Commissioners typically vote on their annual budget in late May.

