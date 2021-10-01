Class-action lawsuit alleges UNCSA ignored rampant sexual abuse of underage students for years.

A lawsuit filed this week alleges that faculty and administrators at the UNC School of the Arts willfully ignored rampant sexual abuse of underage students for years.

Seven former UNCSA students filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Forsyth Superior Court. They are represented by Gloria Allred, a well-known lawyer from California who represents victims of sexual abuse and discrimination.

Named as defendants are UNCSA and several former administrators and faculty members -- Jane Elizabeth Milley, the school's former chancellor who resigned in 1989; Larry Alan Smith, who was Dean of UNCSA School of Music; Peggy Dodson, who was the associate vice chancellor of High School Programs at UNCSCA from 1981 to 2006; William "Bill" Tribby, who was dean of general studies from 1978 to 1999; Dianne Markham, assistant dean of modern dance at the school; Alan Rust, who was dean of the School of Drama; and Richard Gain, who taught dance at the school.

The lawsuit alleges that for years, the defendants "knew or should have known of the dangerous culture that permeated the institution and that permitted and condoned the sexual abuse and exploitation of students attending the school."