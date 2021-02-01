Cluster of COVID-19 cases will keep Forbush High in remote learning

Forbush High School in Yadkin County will remain closed for at least the next few days because of several COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

The high school closed for face-to-face learning on Jan. 25 because of staffing issues related to the high number of teachers in quarantine. It was expected to reopen on Monday.

Last week, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services listed Forbush mong the K-12 schools in the state with a cluster of COVID-19 cases, with two cases among staff members and three among students. A cluster is defined as a minimum of five cases.

Starmount, the county's other high school also had a cluster of cases, with two infected staff members and five students. Students and staff members returned to Starmount last week.

Both schools are operating under a hybrid model, with a mix of in-person and remote learning.

In his call to parents, Superintendent Todd Martin said Forbush is beginning to see other students, including student-athletes, test positive for COVID-19.

In Forsyth County, Lewisville Elementary School moved to remote learning for the next two weeks because of several positive cases at the school.

Interim Superintendent Tricia McManus said Monday that the district is working with Forsyth County Department of Public Health to determine if the cases in Lewisville Elementary constitute a cluster.

