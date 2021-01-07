 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Colleagues mourn death of Sherwood Forest Elementary staff member
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Colleagues mourn death of Sherwood Forest Elementary staff member

{{featured_button_text}}

Employees in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools are mourning the death of a colleague.

Kimberly Burch, a speech language pathologist at Sherwood Forest Elementary School, died on Jan. 6 at Kernersville Medical Center, according to her obituary. She previously had been at Brunson Elementary School. She was 55.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Parents and colleagues praised Burch on social media for her work with students. 

Burch worked with Theresa Bryant's son when he was at Brunson Elementary.  Burch filled him with encouragement while keeping Bryant and her husband updated regularly with progress reports. 

"He looked forward to going to her speech class," said Bryant, a teacher at West Forsyth High School. "She was so personable and genuine. We were blessed to have her."

Burch is survived by her husband and two children.

336-727-7420

@lisaodonnellWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News