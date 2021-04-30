College commencements — lots of them — will be held in May. Here's the schedule for local schools.

After canceling commencement a year ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic, local colleges and universities will once again hold in-person graduation ceremonies — lots of them — starting next week.
Most schools have made several changes to commencement to provide a socially distanced experience. Ceremonies in some cases will be held over multiple days. Some institutions have picked new and larger venues to give graduates and their families plenty of room to spread out. Most schools also cut back on the number of friends-and-family tickets issued to each graduate.
Most local colleges and universities will require graduates and guests to wear face coverings. Ceremonies to be held outside will take place rain or shine because schools lack indoor venues to accommodate a socially-distanced crowd. Some schools will honor the class of 2020 that missed commencement last May.
Don't worry if you can't attend: Local schools plan to livestream their commencement ceremonies on their websites.
Here are the 2021 commencement plans for each local college and university, with schools listed in order by the dates of their ceremonies:
High Point University: Two ceremonies at 10 a.m. May 7-8 along the Innovation Corridor on campus. May 7: Master's and doctoral graduates from December 2020 and May 2021 and bachelor's graduates from May 2020. May 8: Bachelor's graduates from December 2020 and May 2021. Cynthia “Cynt” Marshall, CEO of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, will speak at both ceremonies.
Salem College: 10 a.m. May 8 at Truist Stadium in downtown Winston-Salem. Virtual baccalaureate will be 5 p.m. May 7. Camara Phyllis Jones, past president of the American Public Health Association, will speak. Salem Academy (high school) graduation is 10 a.m. May 29 in May Dell on campus.
Forsyth Tech: Two ceremonies May 12 at Truist Stadium for 2020 and 2021 graduates. 10 a.m.: For graduates receiving associate's degrees in arts, science, fine arts or engineering (Humanities and Social Sciences and Math, Science and Technologies divisions). 3 p.m.: For graduates receiving diplomas, certificates or an associate's degree in applied science (Business and Information Technologies, Engineering Technologies and Health Technologies divisions).
Wake Forest University: Commencement for 2021 undergraduates will be May 16. Four diploma ceremonies will be held at Joel Coliseum starting at 8:30 a.m. Commencement Celebration for all undergraduates will start at 8:30 p.m. at Truist Field.
Winston-Salem State University: Five ceremonies — four in-person and one virtual — will be held May 20-21. 9 a.m. May 20: All 2020 graduates. 6 p.m. May 20: Master's and doctoral 2021 graduates. 9 a.m. May 21: 2021 undergraduates from the College of Arts, Sciences, Business and Education. Noon May 21: Virtual ceremony for summer 2020, fall 2020 and spring 2021 graduates. 6 p.m. May 21: 2021 undergraduates from the School of Health Sciences. In-person ceremonies will be held on the intramural practice fields near the C.E. Gaines Center.
UNC School of the Arts: Two ceremonies May 22 at Truist Stadium. 10 a.m.: High school graduation. 4 p.m.: University commencement for 2020 and 2021 graduates. Stephen McKinley Henderson, an actor ("Fences," "Lady Bird," multiple Broadway roles) and UNCSA alum, will speak at both ceremonies.
Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.