College credit not required to sub under proposal sent to school board

The revised requirements line up with those in Wake, Cabarrus and Cumberland counties.

The school district revised its minimum requirements two months ago, dropping the number of required college credit hours from 60 to 48.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That resulted in a 15% jump in the number of new substitute hires from October to November, according to Bonner-Reed.

“That was encouraging that we saw a slight increase,” she told the policy committee. “If it had been one (new hire), I’d be happy. That’s how hard it is to get substitutes right now.”

The school district is designing its own training for substitute candidates that will launch in early February. The cost of the training will be $75,000, which will be covered either by local money or federal COVID relief dollars.

The school district has a goal of training 75 new sub candidates from February through June.

In the summer, the school board approved spending about $1.4 million for a contractor, ESS, to manage its substitute program with the expectation that 90% of substitute requests would be filled. Reaching that target has been difficult because of the increase in requests, Bonner-Reed said.