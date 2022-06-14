Committee approves contract for new Ashley Elementary

A committee of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education approved a contract for a local architectural firm to design a new Ashley Elementary School on Tuesday, another step toward a possible new school for students in east Winston-Salem.

Under the $862,000 contract, Walter Robbs Architecture will design the school with input from the staff and community.

Community input is already being gathered, according to Superintendent Tricia McManus.

In 2016, voters approved paying for the design of a new Ashley Elementary School as one of the projects in the $350 million bond referendum.

Construction of a new Ashley, to replace the current school on Bowen Boulevard, has not been approved. The school district does not currently have a way to pay for a new school.

Ashley supporters were critical of the board’s decision not to include construction of a new school in the 2016 bond referendum.

The school district is in early discussions with Forsyth County about a possible smaller-scale bond referendum in 2024. If the referendum is approved, McManus said that a new Ashley will be one of several projects that will be considered for inclusion on the bond list.

The school district bought several acres of surplus property near Fairview Park from the city of Winston-Salem in 2020. The school district is in the process of buying additional property for the school’s proposed new campus, Darrell Walker, the Assistant Superintendent of Operations.

Ashley has been in the spotlight for some time because of concerns over indoor air quality at the school.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board decided in 2019 to put in a new HVAC system as a temporary solution at the existing school.

Katie Sonnen-Lee, a board member for Action4Equity, an organization that grew out of community concern over Ashley, said that people in the community want a school that will serve the "whole child, the whole community," with services that could provide public health and nutrition.

"Let's create something innovative in a community that needs it most," Sonnen-Lee said.

