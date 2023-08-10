A committee of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education on Tuesday tabled a discussion on eliminating the public's chance to address the school board on any issue it wants at the end of its meetings.

As it is now, the public has two opportunities to address the school board at each of its twice-monthly meetings. The first comment period is televised and must be related to items on the agenda. The second comment period comes at the end of each meeting, is not televised and can be on any topic.

State law requires school boards to hold one public comment period a month. The local school board has two regular meetings a month, giving the public four opportunities to address the board.

Dionne Jenkins, the general counsel for the school district, told the committee that there was a desire by some on the school board to change the board's policy by having just one public comment period and limiting comments to agenda items.

However, nearly every board member who spoke at the committee meeting expressed a desire to keep allowing the public a chance to talk about off-agenda items.

Board member Susan Miller said that she has gotten several emails from people who want to see the two public comment periods stay in place.

"They want to speak freely," Miller said.

People who want to speak on items off the agenda sometimes have to wait two to three hours before getting a chance to talk.

Over the last year, transportation mechanics and nutrition workers have talked to the board about such issues as pay and workplace conditions. Parents have also used their time to tell the board about instances of their children getting bullied and getting no help from their respective schools.

In such cases, a school leader will almost always approach the parent afterward to gather more information.

Board member Sabrina Coone said she wants such folks to continue to have access to the board.

"I get that they can email us but there's a power to standing before us and looking at us in the eye," she said.

After some discussion, school board members agreed that they'd like to allow public comments to be open to non-agenda items, but they want to make sure that the time is not used for grandstanding on issues unrelated to schools. They discussed having one public comment period and having it televised.

The district's policy team will add the suggested revisions and possibly present it to the committee when it meets again on Sept. 12.

Any changes to the policy will be open to public comment followed by a vote from the full school board.

Allen Daniel, a member of the public who speaks frequently at board meetings on topics both off and on the agenda, said there are advantages to having a second public comment period at the end of meetings.

"Sometimes, something happens during a meeting and it's nice to be able to say, 'This happened,'" Daniel said. "It can also dissuade people from getting on their soapbox. Not many people want to stay for three hours to speak for three minutes."