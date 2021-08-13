Cooper to school boards: Don't make masks optional

Gov. Roy Cooper and state health leaders are asking schools with mask-optional policies to follow state guidelines and mandate universal masking inside schools as thousands of school children prepare to begin the new year.
In a letter sent to school board chairpersons across the state on Thursday, Cooper urged them to consider mandatory masks, citing the rapidly increasing spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 and the importance of keeping students in school.
"As you know, several school districts which had decided to make face coverings optional wisely have reversed course. Please join them and others by adopting strong health protocols," read the letter, which was signed by Cooper; Mandy Cohen, the secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, and Betsy Tilson, the state health director.
The state has recommended universal masking in K-12 schools, though Cooper did not issue a mandate, leaving it to individual schools.
Watauga County Schools was among eight school districts that reversed mask-optional policies over the last week.
In northwest North Carolina, school districts in Davidson, Davie, Stokes, Yadkin and Wilkes counties will start the school year with optional masking. Davidson County Schools might offer the first test on how well optional masking works with its school year starting on Monday. About 36% of the total population in Davidson County is fully vaccinated.
Alan Beck, the chairman of the Davidson County Board of Education, pushed back on Cooper's request, arguing that he's trying to put the burden on local school boards.
"If he feels that strongly, why doesn't he just mandate it?" Beck said. "Right now, we're staying in place with what we're doing. If he mandates it, then we'll follow suit."
Two districts within Davidson County, Lexington and Thomasville city schools are mandating masks for the start of the school year.
Other districts that are mandating masks are Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Elkin City Schools, Mount Airy City Schools and Surry County Schools.
Besides, the state health department, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics have all recommended universal masking indoors for students and staff.
Sixty-one of North Carolina's 115 school districts are requiring masks.
On Thursday, Dr. Christopher Ohl of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center also urged school boards to reconsider optional masking.
“For those school systems where masks are optional, I feel very strongly that those school boards should reconsider that decision. Otherwise, you’re not going to get through two to three weeks of school. It’s not going to be possible,” he said.
Students not wearing masks will need to quarantine for 10 days after coming in close contact with someone with COVID-19. Under new state guidelines, students showing no symptoms after a close contact will not need to quarantine if masks were worn appropriately.
Beck said the conversation around masking in schools should not be limited to public schools.
"Why are we not scrutinizing private schools for not wearing masks? Are they not part of our community?" he said.
Some of the private schools in the region that are mask-optional include Bishop McGuinness High School, St. Leo's Catholic School and Calvary Day School. Summit School, Forsyth Country Day School, the Winston-Salem Street School and Our Lady of Mercy Catholic School are requiring masks.
