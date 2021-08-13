Cooper to school boards: Don't make masks optional

Gov. Roy Cooper and state health leaders are asking schools with mask-optional policies to follow state guidelines and mandate universal masking inside schools as thousands of school children prepare to begin the new year.

In a letter sent to school board chairpersons across the state on Thursday, Cooper urged them to consider mandatory masks, citing the rapidly increasing spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 and the importance of keeping students in school.

"As you know, several school districts which had decided to make face coverings optional wisely have reversed course. Please join them and others by adopting strong health protocols," read the letter, which was signed by Cooper; Mandy Cohen, the secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, and Betsy Tilson, the state health director.

The state has recommended universal masking in K-12 schools, though Cooper did not issue a mandate, leaving it to individual schools.

Watauga County Schools was among eight school districts that reversed mask-optional policies over the last week.