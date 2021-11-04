Cornel West: Proponents of critical race theory should learn why some people fear it

In addition to teaching courses on feminism, religion and science, and liberation theology, Bryan advocated for civil rights, pursued social reform, and helped to integrate Wake Forest College in the 1960s.

The series brings to Wake Forest preachers and speakers to inspire students to live and serve at the intersection of Christianity and social justice, WFU has said.

West, 68, a popular professor of African American studies and a social justice activist, has worked as a professor at Harvard and Princeton universities.

In early March, West abandoned his quest for tenure at Harvard and returned to Union Theological Seminary, where he first taught 44 years ago.

In the previous weeks, West had threatened to leave Harvard because, he said, the university had balked at a recommendation by a faculty committee that his untenured position be converted to a tenured one.

During the question and answer session following his lecture, West said that proponents of critical race theory need to show that they care about the situation of the people who oppose that theory and push them to show how their views about that theory are valid, West said.