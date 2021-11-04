Cornel West: Proponents of critical race theory should learn why some people fear that theory

"Anybody who believes that critical race theory is taking over the curriculum in the state of Virginia have been socialized and subsumed by a world view that Black folks are taking over, and that no one is listening to them."

The theory's proponents are listening to people who oppose critical race theory, West said.

"We are listening to you, but we want you to make sense," West said.

Many white people also struggle against white supremacy in the United States, he said. But other white people are unaware of that struggle, West said.

During his 30-minute lecture, West talked about the Baptist tradition at Wake Forest, the struggle and achievements of Black Americans, Christianity and the pursuit of spirituality and morality in the country.

West also talked about Bryan, West's friend who worked to bring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to Wake Forest in 1962. West described Bryan as a “towering figure” at Wake Forest.

Lee Vickers of Winston-Salem, a retired education professor at N.C. A&T State University, said she enjoyed West’s lecture.

West explained some of issues that people are facing, such as critical race theory and the history of Black people in America, Vickers said.

336-727-7299 @jhintonWSJ The Associated Press and The New York Times contributed to this story.

