Cornel West will speak Thursday at Wake Forest University

Cornel West, an author, philosopher, and scholar, will speak at 6 p.m. Thursday at Wake Forest University, Wake Forest said Tuesday. West will participate in a discussion about character and education.

Michael Lamb, a humanities professor and executive director of Wake Forest’s program for leadership and character, will moderate the event at Wait Chapel.

The event, which is free, is open to the public, the university said.

West's talk will begin "Educating Character Across the University," a conference for educators and administrators from colleges and universities, Wake Forest said.

West, 69, is a professor of philosophy and Christian practice at the Union Theological Seminary in New York City. He teaches the classics, philosophy, politics, cultural theory, literature and music.

West has written 20 books and has edited 13 books, the university said. West is the author of "Race Matters and Democracy Matters," and his memoir, "Brother West: Living and Loving Out Loud."