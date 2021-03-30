Corner of Carver classroom converted to mini-garden

Students at Carver High School have been swinging by Christopher's Jeffords' classroom, drawn to the leafy green vegetables and herbs growing from two garden towers.

The lushness of the plants, the near-constant trickle of water and soft lighting emanating from the towers, known as Farmstands, provide a soothing sensory escape from the academic grind and brick-and-mortar aesthetic of the school building.

"I'm amazed at the curiosity it's generated," said Jeffords, who is in his sixth year at Carver, his alma mater. "I hoped it would and that makes me happy. They just like to look at it. They'll say, 'Mr. Jeffords, that smells good.'"

Monica Lewis, a senior at Carver, takes Jeffords' Latin American Studies class.

"I think it's awesome," Lewis said about the Farmstands. "It's cool. It's pretty. It's just nice."

Besides teaching Latin American Studies and Spanish, Jeffords is Carver's resident green thumb with a passion for growing food and sharing it with the greater Carver community, including students, their parents, staff and neighbors.

The two Farmstands in the corner of his classroom are his latest project.