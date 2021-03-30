Corner of Carver classroom converted to mini-garden

Students at Carver High School have been swinging by Christopher's Jeffords' classroom, drawn to the leafy green vegetables and herbs growing from two garden towers.
The lushness of the plants, the near-constant trickle of water and soft lighting emanating from the towers, known as Farmstands, provide a soothing sensory escape from the academic grind and brick-and-mortar aesthetic of the school building.
"I'm amazed at the curiosity it's generated," said Jeffords, who is in his sixth year at Carver, his alma mater. "I hoped it would and that makes me happy. They just like to look at it. They'll say, 'Mr. Jeffords, that smells good.'"
Monica Lewis, a senior at Carver, takes Jeffords' Latin American Studies class.
"I think it's awesome," Lewis said about the Farmstands. "It's cool. It's pretty. It's just nice."
Besides teaching Latin American Studies and Spanish, Jeffords is Carver's resident green thumb with a passion for growing food and sharing it with the greater Carver community, including students, their parents, staff and neighbors.
The two Farmstands in the corner of his classroom are his latest project.
Built by Lettuce Grow, Farmstands are hydroponic garden towers that allow people to grow vegetables in small spaces. The towers come with their own lighting system so that plants can be grown indoors.
Three Farmstands were donated to Carver after Jeffords applied for a grant through the Whole Kids Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by Whole Foods Market.
In March, students planted romaine lettuce, kale, cilantro, bok choy, sage, thyme and even a strawberry plant. Twenty days later, the plants poked from the towers, forming little bouquets of produce.
Jeffords wants to grow enough food to provide students with boxes of produce. Until then, he plans to make salads for the Carver staff.
The Farmstands are just one piece of Jeffords' food production efforts at Carver. Six years ago, he turned a plot of land between the school and the baseball field, into a school garden that produces vegetables and herbs for much of the year.
A few years ago, Jeffords won a grant for a Youth Urban Gardening Program supported by the United Way Place Matter initiative and the Forsyth County Cooperative Extension that paid Carver students to work in the garden as interns.
Though the grant funding has expired, Carver students, such as Lewis, volunteer in the garden. They've sold their produce at farmers markets and offer boxes of food to students.
Jeffords grew up on a tobacco farm in Rural Hall before his family moved into Winston-Salem. He studied horticulture in college and later worked in landscaping.
"I've always had that in my life," he said.
336-727-7420