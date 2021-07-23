Councilwoman to schools: Give us Hanes-Lowrance

The school board is scheduled to discuss possible options for the Hanes-Lowrance site in August, according to a statement from the school district.

"WS/FCS staff is expected to make recommendations for the Board to consider during the first Building and Grounds Committee work session of the year which is scheduled for Aug. 10. Depending upon the outcome of the Building and Grounds Committee meeting, the full Board will likely discuss the options at its first official meeting on Aug. 24," the statement read.

Malishai Woodbury, the chairwoman of the school board, said she has talked with Burke, and is open to learning more about the project, but the school board must also consider the needs of the district.

"We have to assess what we need before we can commit to anything," she said. "I'm hopeful these conversations can lead to more conversations and more possibilities."

The school district is somewhat hampered by what it can do with the property, which has a tax value of $18 million, according to Walker.

In 2015, prompted by public outcry, the school board voted to close both schools after learning that a toxic plume beneath the schools was producing potentially hazardous vapors. Tests indicated that those did not enter the school buildings in significant levels.