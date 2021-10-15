County GOP chair to parents: Bypass school board and call police if teachers are teaching pornography. Raymond provides no evidence.

Offering no evidence that such materials are being taught, the chairman of Forsyth County Republican Party advised parents in a newsletter on Friday to call the police on teachers if they believe their children have been assigned pornographic or perverse reading material.

"Do not call your school board representatives and don’t descend upon school board meetings like we’ve done before. Call the police," Ken Raymond wrote in the newsletter, Republican Rundown. "Call the police and report that the teacher, the principal, and the entire school administration is distributing obscene material to minors."

The newsletter included the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools' logo above the numbers 9-1-1 Emergency!!!, as well as falsehoods and insinuations about classroom material taught in the school district.

He laid out a scenario of school administrators forced to explain why they were in handcuffs.

"Can you imagine their shame and embarrassment when they try to explain why they were arrested to the public? This could do it. This could break them," Raymond wrote.

School board member Alex Bohannon, a Democrat, called Raymond's suggestion an insult to the 6,500 employees of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.