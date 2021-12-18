County school board completes $2.25M purchase of site for new Brunson Elementary

The future site of Brunson Elementary was purchased for $2.25 million by the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools' Board of Education.
The board acquired about 10.5 acres along Patterson Avenue that once served as a Thomasville Furniture manufacturing plant. The board voted Oct. 28 to approve the purchase for what is projected to be a $34.6 million construction project.
The school district hopes to break ground in fall 2022 and open the school for students in August 2024, said Colon Moore, director of facility planning and construction for the school system.
A Forsyth Register of Deeds filing listed the board buying a 4.21-acre tract as what was listed as 0 Patterson Ave.
The board also bought most of an 8.62-acre tract at 1201 Patterson Ave. The remainder of that property was sold to Two Cities Church Inc. as part of an overall 9-acre purchase for its future home.
The land for the new Brunson was assembled over several years and is located between Ivy Avenue, Tenth Street Northeast and Patterson Avenue.
The seller was Castle Rock Holdings LLC, based at 807 N. Trade St., which shares the same address at Industry Hill LLC.
Discussing the Two Cities and new Brunson Elementary projects, Linville official Aubrey Linville said "these two organizations are bringing to this area of vacant land in Industry Hill will no doubt be transformational for Industry Hill and the growth of downtown Winston-Salem.”
In October, a school board committee recommended the district buy the property.
The new Brunson is one of the major projects in the $350 million bond referendum that voters approved. Built in 1960, the current Brunson sits in a floodplain.
The site will need some environmental remediation because of contaminated soil, a common challenge on former industrial sites, Moore said.
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality has accepted the site into its brownfields program, which works with prospective developers to redevelop sites that remain idle because of possible environmental issues.
Finding a spot for a new Brunson school has been an arduous process for the school district.
Land within the city’s urban core is scarce, but after a long search district leaders eventually brought four options to the school board: merging with Cook Elementary School to form one school at the Cook property on 11th Street; building at the current Brunson site, an expensive proposition; building on 17 acres at the Crossnore School & Children’s Home, which had an estimated cost of $40.7 million; or building on the old Thomasville site.
The school board voted against the merger with Cook, the choice of former Superintendent Angela Hairston in 2020.
Board member Malishai Woodbury had said the school district needs to be cautious about building on a piece of property where toxins have been found in the soil.
Several abandoned properties have been redeveloped under the federal brownfields program, including Guilford Mills in Greensboro and Camden Square in Charlotte.
But few public schools are in the program, Woodbury said.
“We don’t have a lot of models in North Carolina of traditional public schools using the brownfields program, and for one of the largest districts in the state to make this choice, we need to be meticulous, strategic and cautious about going down that road,” Woodbury said.
