County school board completes $2.25M purchase of site for new Brunson Elementary

The future site of Brunson Elementary was purchased for $2.25 million by the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools' Board of Education.

The board acquired about 10.5 acres along Patterson Avenue that once served as a Thomasville Furniture manufacturing plant. The board voted Oct. 28 to approve the purchase for what is projected to be a $34.6 million construction project.

The school district hopes to break ground in fall 2022 and open the school for students in August 2024, said Colon Moore, director of facility planning and construction for the school system.

A Forsyth Register of Deeds filing listed the board buying a 4.21-acre tract as what was listed as 0 Patterson Ave.

The board also bought most of an 8.62-acre tract at 1201 Patterson Ave. The remainder of that property was sold to Two Cities Church Inc. as part of an overall 9-acre purchase for its future home.

The land for the new Brunson was assembled over several years and is located between Ivy Avenue, Tenth Street Northeast and Patterson Avenue.

The seller was Castle Rock Holdings LLC, based at 807 N. Trade St., which shares the same address at Industry Hill LLC.