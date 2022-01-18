COVID-19 cases skyrocket among students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools

The number of students with COVID-19 for the week ending Jan. 14 jumped 57% compared with the week before, according to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools weekly case count.
In all, 1,016 students and 189 staff members reported a positive case last week for a total of 1,205 cases in the district, an increase of 298 cases. The number of staff members reporting infections dropped 28% from the previous week.
The case count reflects numbers gathered from the school district’s contact tracing team and families who self-report. It does not include students and staff in the district’s Virtual Academy.
Last week was the first full week of school since the week ending Dec. 17. In that time, infection rates around the country have skyrocketed, fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant and the holidays.
The case count among students was highest at West Forsyth (43); Clemmons Middle (35); Reagan High (33); Lewisville Elementary (32); Reynolds High (32); Meadowlark Elementary (30); and Meadowlark Middle (27). Some of these schools feed into each other, suggesting siblings may have infected one another.
Schools with the highest student case count also have some of the highest case counts for staff members. They include Clemmons Middle with seven infected staff members and West Forsyth with five. Elsewhere, Sedge Garden Elementary has seven infected staff members and Speas six.
Monday's holiday, a few snow days and an already-scheduled day off for students on Friday could be a good thing for slowing the spread, said Joshua Swift, the director of the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.
Fewer chances for people to get together can help a virus from spreading, he said.
"Obviously there was a break at the holidays, but it was Christmas at grandma's and different family gatherings," Swift said at a press briefing Tuesday. "I know for myself and my family, we've been staying put because you couldn't get out. It could possibly help."
The weather did interrupt training for some of the people who will test symptomatic students at several schools, Swift said.
The school system is slowly rolling out a long-awaited testing program at 19 schools, with more expected to come on board soon.
The health department has contracted with a staffing agency to provide 60 workers to test at schools. So far, the staffing agency has been able to fill 20 of those slots. Volunteers and COVID coordinators at some schools will administer the tests.
The schools in the first round of the testing program are:
Elementary: Jefferson, Kernersville, Kimberley Park, Lewisville, Mineral Springs, Piney Grove, Rural Hall, Vienna, Walkertown, Whitaker.
Middle: Clemmons, Hanes.
High: Carter, Carver, North Forsyth, Reynolds.
Others: The Downtown School; Main Street Academy, Special Children’s School.
