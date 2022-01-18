COVID-19 cases skyrocket among students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools

Monday's holiday, a few snow days and an already-scheduled day off for students on Friday could be a good thing for slowing the spread, said Joshua Swift, the director of the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.

Fewer chances for people to get together can help a virus from spreading, he said.

"Obviously there was a break at the holidays, but it was Christmas at grandma's and different family gatherings," Swift said at a press briefing Tuesday. "I know for myself and my family, we've been staying put because you couldn't get out. It could possibly help."

The weather did interrupt training for some of the people who will test symptomatic students at several schools, Swift said.

The school system is slowly rolling out a long-awaited testing program at 19 schools, with more expected to come on board soon.

The health department has contracted with a staffing agency to provide 60 workers to test at schools. So far, the staffing agency has been able to fill 20 of those slots. Volunteers and COVID coordinators at some schools will administer the tests.

The schools in the first round of the testing program are: