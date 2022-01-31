COVID-19 cases tick back up in Winston-Salem/Forsyth schools

After a one-week plummet, the number of COVID-19 cases among students and staff at Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools jumped by nearly 160 cases for the week ending Jan. 28.

The reported number of students who got infected with the virus last week increased from 399 for the week ending Jan. 21, to 583 last week. For staff members, the number of infected staff members increased to 175, up 15 cases from the previous week, for a total of 758 cases.

School was closed from Jan. 17-21. The latest case count, reported Monday on the school district’s website, is still far below the week ending Jan. 14, when there were 1,205 cases, including 1,016 among students.

The case count reflects numbers gathered from the school district’s contact-tracing team and families who self-report.

Some of the highest case counts among students were in the elementary schools. Vienna Elementary reported 32 cases and Meadowlark Elementary 20 cases. Among high schools, Reagan High School reported 23 cases, and East Forsyth High Schools reported 21. East Forsyth and Vienna each had nine staff members get infected.