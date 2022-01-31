COVID-19 cases tick back up in Winston-Salem/Forsyth schools

After a one-week plummet, the number of COVID-19 cases among students and staff at Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools jumped by nearly 160 cases for the week ending Jan. 28.
The reported number of students who got infected with the virus last week increased from 399 for the week ending Jan. 21, to 583 last week. For staff members, the number of infected staff members increased to 175, up 15 cases from the previous week, for a total of 758 cases.
School was closed from Jan. 17-21. The latest case count, reported Monday on the school district’s website, is still far below the week ending Jan. 14, when there were 1,205 cases, including 1,016 among students.
The case count reflects numbers gathered from the school district’s contact-tracing team and families who self-report.
Some of the highest case counts among students were in the elementary schools. Vienna Elementary reported 32 cases and Meadowlark Elementary 20 cases. Among high schools, Reagan High School reported 23 cases, and East Forsyth High Schools reported 21. East Forsyth and Vienna each had nine staff members get infected.
The school district has had an indoor mask mandate since the start of the school year. The school board will vote again on its masking policy on Feb. 8. The state requires school boards to vote each month on their masking policies.
At his weekly briefing last week, Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease doctor at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health, said it’s still too early for schools to rescind mask mandates.
“My personal opinion is that schools should continue to mask until we’re significantly over the omicron surge just to protect students and staff from absenteeism,” Ohl said. “But I would hope that by spring time, maybe we could go mask-optional.”
The school system has begun a testing program at 19 schools, with more expected to come on board soon.
336-727-7420