COVID cases declining in Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools

COVID-19 infections among staff and students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools dropped dramatically over the past week, reflecting the omicron variant’s decline across the country.

For the week ending, Feb. 4, the school district reported 389 total cases — 288 among students and 101 among staff members, according to the school district’s weekly COVID report.

That’s the lowest number since before the holiday break.

The previous week there were 758 total cases — 583 among students and 175 among staff members.

For students, Reagan High School had the most cases last week with 19 while East Forsyth High School had 14 positive cases.

The staff at Jefferson Middle School was hit hardest with five positive cases. Several schools reported four infected staff members.

The school board will vote Tuesday on whether to extend the district’s mask mandate. The state of North Carolina requires local school boards to hold such a monthly vote.

The school administration is recommending that the mandate continue.

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health has contracted with workers to provide rapid antigen testing at 40 schools. Students and staff members who show symptoms are tested. The number of schools participating is expected to increase over the next two weeks.

