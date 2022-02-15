COVID cases drop in WS/FC Schools. Davie goes mask optional

COVID-19 cases among staff and students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools continue to drop after peaking in mid-January.

For the week ending Feb. 11, the school district reported 283 cases — 238 among students and 45 among staff, according to the district’s weekly COVID report that was released on Monday.

Last week, the school district reported 389 total cases — 288 among students and 101 among staff members, according to the school district’s weekly COVID report.

And two weeks ago, there were 758 total cases — 583 among students and 175 among staff members.

The number of COVID cases is still higher than the week before the holiday break, when the highly contagious omicron variant was spreading throughout the country. For the week ending, Dec. 17, there were 150 total cases — 126 among students and 24 among staff members.

In the most recent case count, Lewisville, Clemmons and Vienna elementary schools had the most reported cases with 12 each.

The school board voted to extend the mask mandate for another month at its meeting on Feb. 9. It will vote on masking again March 8.