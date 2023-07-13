Darrin Hartness, the president of Davidson-Davie Community College and former superintendent of Davie County Schools, died Tuesday.

Hartness, 54, died of cancer, according to his obituary.

A lifelong educator, Hartness became president of what was then Davidson County Community College in 2019, succeeding Mary Rittling.

Jenny Varner, the acting president of Davidson-Davie, said the school community is heartbroken.

“But in tribute to him, and to his great love for this college, the faculty and staff of Davidson-Davie will continue his work with the care and compassion that were his trademarks and that he encouraged us to show each and every day for our students, our community and each other.”

Hartness made the jump to higher education after a 27-year career in K-12 schools in North Carolina. After three years as superintendent of Mount Airy Schools, Hartness became the superintendent of Davie County Schools, taking over at a time when the county was split over what to do about its aging high school in Mocksville — renovate it, renovate it and build a second school somewhere in the county or build a new one in the eastern part of the county.

Voters didn’t like the idea of two schools, making that clear in bond referendums that they voted down in 2003 and 2007.

Armed with facts and figures and possessing a mild-mannered demeanor, Hartness stepped into this contention, championing a new school to a county split on how to proceed.

Jeff Wallace, the superintendent of Davie County Schools, worked under Hartness as the associate superintendent at the time.

Direct when he needed to be, Hartness knew that people were watching him, ready to feast on missteps, Wallace recalled.

“He stayed focused on his message. He was very prepared and that’s one of the ways that he was able to stay on point,” Wallace said. “He knew there were triggers in the audience. And he couldn’t give them fodder when their goal was to stop things.”

After months of heated debate in front of packed audiences, Davie County commissioners put the issue before voters in a 2014 bond referendum.

In the months leading to the vote, Hartness canvassed the county, pitching the merits of a new school to more than 50 speeches at churches, community centers, civic clubs and schools.

The $54.4 million school bond proposal passed by a 54 to 46 percent margin. The new school opened on Farmington Road in 2017.

“Pulling those communities together to find a solution for the high school was a tremendous challenge and quite an accomplishment for the community,” Hartness said in 2019.

He saw the move to what was then Davidson County Community College as a challenge.

“The more I learned about the job, the more I felt like it was a good fit at this point in my career,” Hartness said shortly after his appointment was announced.

Under his presidency, the college changed its name to Davidson-Davie Community College and instituted a “Day of Service.”

Hartness grew up in Gastonia, the son of working-class parents. A high school drafting teacher, recognizing his potential, nudged him to get serious about his future. The teacher told Hartness about a teaching scholarship, which Hartness applied for and won.

“I took the scholarship and said, ‘I’ll be a drafting teacher, like Mr. Jenkins,’” Hartness recalled. “That set my path to education.”

Hartness eventually became a technology instructor and worked his way into administration.

Wallace praised his friend’s authenticity.

“He knew how to bring people around him and unify them toward a common goal and what was best for the children,” Wallace said.

Hartness is survived by his wife, Lisa, and daughters Molly and Madison.

A Celebration of Life service will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Center Grove Baptist Church in Clemmons.