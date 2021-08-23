Davidson County Schools makes masking mandatory

With the number of quarantines skyrocketing after one week of school, the Davidson County Schools Board of Education voted 5-0 on Monday to reverse its masking policy for students and staff, switching from optional to mandatory masking for at least four weeks.

The meeting was unruly, even hostile, at times, with Davidson County Sheriff deputies escorting at least six people from the meeting and periodic chanting of “No More Masks” that left school board members unable to hear each other.

The school district is the latest to switch from optional to mandatory masking in North Carolina, changes that in most cases have been hugely unpopular within the community.

Stokes, Wilkes and Yadkin counties remain mask-optional. Davie County Schools will start the new school year on Tuesday with mandatory masks, reversing a decision the school board made in late July.

In making a motion to mandate masks, Kristie Bonnett, the school board vice-chairperson, noted the strain on the district’s staff and faculty.