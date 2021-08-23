Davidson County Schools makes masking mandatory

With the number of quarantines skyrocketing after one week of school, the Davidson County Schools Board of Education voted 5-0 on Monday to reverse its masking policy for students and staff, switching from optional to mandatory masking for at least four weeks.
The meeting was unruly, even hostile, at times, with Davidson County Sheriff deputies escorting at least six people from the meeting and periodic chanting of “No More Masks” that left school board members unable to hear each other.
The school district is the latest to switch from optional to mandatory masking in North Carolina, changes that in most cases have been hugely unpopular within the community.
Stokes, Wilkes and Yadkin counties remain mask-optional. Davie County Schools will start the new school year on Tuesday with mandatory masks, reversing a decision the school board made in late July.
In making a motion to mandate masks, Kristie Bonnett, the school board vice-chairperson, noted the strain on the district’s staff and faculty.
“This is regarding day-to-day operations in our school. We have staff on quarantine and not enough folks to fill in their absences. We have principals who can’t do what they do best which is lead our schools, because they are spending their days and their nights contact tracing,” Bonnett said, her voice rising to be heard above the swelling din. “With the current circumstances and current mandates we are failing our kids. We are risking a shutdown with school. I don’t like masks. I don’t like my own kids in masks. But being out of school is worse than the alternative.”
The crowd, many holding American flags, one wearing a “Fauci Lies” T-Shirt and none wearing a mask, began chanting “No More Masks,” and temporarily drowned out Neal Motsinger’s amendment to reevaluate the masking policy after four weeks.
Davidson County Schools started its school year on Aug. 16. By Aug. 20, it had confirmed 58 positive COVID-19 cases among students and 18 among its faculty.
Three positive cases in one high school led to 80 students in quarantine, according to Superintendent Emily Lipe. The principal at that school had to call 92 students who were identified as close contacts.
Lipe said she talked to one principal who spent the entire day, minus 40 minutes on contact tracing.
State guidelines on quarantining are different for schools with universal masking. In such schools, students who come in close contact with someone with COVID-19 don’t have to quarantine if both parties were wearing their masks properly.
If both students were not wearing a mask, the student without COVID would have to quarantine for 14 days.
Several people in the crowd were upset that the school board had to follow state protocol. Others were upset that there was no time set aside for public comment. Board Chairman Alan Beck explained that public comments are generally not part of special called meetings.
Beck argued that schools won’t be able to function if staff members are in quarantine. Teachers are not offering online instruction in their classrooms this year, as they did last year.
“If you don’t have the staff, if you don’t have the faculty, you can’t stay open,” Beck said. “I was all for and still don’t like wearing a mask. We’ve made that choice. We own it. My concern is for the teachers.”
Lipe described classrooms where principals and assistant principals are covering classes, ignoring their own work. In one case, a math teacher took over a Spanish class during his planning period. Central office staff members are regularly covering classes. Like many other districts, Davidson County Schools is short on teachers.
The number of children ages 5-12 that have tested positive for the virus in zip codes served by Davidson County Schools has jumped from about 50 cases three weeks ago to 83 on Monday, Lipe said.
She added that some of those children may attend private schools or are home-schooled.
“I was in the school system, and I know that kids need to be face-to-face, especially if they are younger,” Board Member Christy Jones said. “They need the routine that is not there when it’s remote or virtual.”
