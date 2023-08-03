Davie County Schools has started a clear bag policy for its high school and middle school athletic events and large assemblies, effective immediately, the school district announced this week

Several school districts in the state have implemented such requirements as a safety measure. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools started its clear bag policy in September, 2021.

“This is not a new concept to most of our families since other districts require clear bags as well," Superintendent Jeff Wallace said in a statement. "We know this added measure of clear bags will enhance the security measures at our events."

The school district had been considering such a move for several years, according to Karen Jarvis, a spokesperson for the school district. Both the middle and high schools are members of athletic conferences that have similar policies, so it made sense to implement a policy for this school year.

The policy means that purses, pocketbooks, backpacks, drawstring bags, diaper bags and grocery bags may no longer be brought into games or other events where a large group of people may gather. Clear plastic and vinyl bags and clear backpacks are among the approved bags.

In addition, spectator chairs, cushions and blankets will be allowed but are subject to search.

"We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our community as we work together to ensure the well-being of everyone involved in our school events,” Wallace said.