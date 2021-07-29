Davie County Schools will go mask-optional for new school year

Davie County Schools became the latest area school district to make masks optional for K-12 students and staff members.

The school board voted 7-0 on Thursday in favor of the plan, which goes against recommendations made by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Several school districts, mostly in rural counties, have decided to go mask-optional, despite rising cases of COVID-19 in the state. On Thursday, the state reported 3,268 cases, the highest in five months.

Davie County added 12 new cases overnight, pushing the number of active cases to 77. By comparison, there were 12 active cases in the county on June 18, according to a Facebook post from Davie County Health and Human Services.

The delta variant, a sluggish vaccine rate and a general relaxation of COVID-19 protocols are driving the latest surge in cases.

Superintendent Jeff Wallace presented two plans to the board. One called for universal masking while the other was for optional masking. He did not offer a recommendation.

Board member Lori Sluder Smith expressed frustration that guidelines and recommendations from the state are constantly changing.