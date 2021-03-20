Davie County Schools will keep 6-12 in Plan B, even with relaxed social distancing

Citing the difficulty of moving more students into middle and high schools this late in the school year, Davie County Schools Superintendent Jeff Wallace said Thursday that the school district will not move into Plan A, which calls for fulltime, in-person learning.
Instead, the county's middle schools and high school will stay with a mix of remote and in-person learning. Wallace announced his recommendation to the school board at a special called meeting.
Last week, Gov. Roy Cooper signed legislation allowing school districts to offer fulltime, in-person learning for students in grades 6-12. On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reduced social distancing requirements from six feet to three.
Even with the legislation and relaxed social distancing requirements, Wallace said that making a wholesale change to the delivery of education this late in the school year would be disruptive and possibly lead to more COVID-19 cases that could affect graduation. Davie plans to have a traditional graduation this year.
"We'd be making significant changes for an additional 12 to 14 days of school," Wallace said.
The school district wouldn't be able to make the change until spring break, which begins April 2. That leaves eight weeks of school until the end of the year.
Davie has 130 classes in grades 6-12 with at least 26 students in them.
"Relocating classrooms is not possible," Wallace said. "We don't have the space or the staff."
Additional bus routes would need to be added, and school staff at the high school would have to make 1,300 temperature checks each morning.
Wallace acknowledged all that students have lost this year, such as the prom. "One of the things that bothers me the most is the potential of bringing every child back and there being an outbreak that would preclude us from having a real graduation," Wallace said. "These children need a celebration."
The Davie County Schools Board of Education did not act on Wallace’s recommendation at the meeting, but Board Chairman Clint Junker said he has the board’s support.
“There’s no vote to take with this. This a support for our staff, and it’s vital we hold steady with what has gotten us this far and that’s the leadership of staff and us working as a team,” Junker said.
In Forsyth County, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Tricia McManus will give the school board an update on reopening on Tuesday. She has not indicated whether she will recommend moving to Plan A. As it stands now, high schools now with four cohorts will move to two beginning April 12.
McManus said she had been in touch with local health experts on the social distancing changes.
"We're in a learning mode about what that means," McManus said. "We are making sure that every decision we make is very deliberate."
Yadkin County Schools will move to Plan A after its spring break.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health Inc., said the change in social distancing doesn't bother him "because of the population" being considered.
“I think the CDC has been pretty conservative through this process, so if they feel like this is something worth doing, then I would trust them,” Priest said.
Journal reporter Richard Craver contributed to this story.
