Davie County Schools will keep 6-12 in Plan B, even with relaxed social distancing

"Relocating classrooms is not possible," Wallace said. "We don't have the space or the staff."

Additional bus routes would need to be added, and school staff at the high school would have to make 1,300 temperature checks each morning.

Wallace acknowledged all that students have lost this year, such as the prom. "One of the things that bothers me the most is the potential of bringing every child back and there being an outbreak that would preclude us from having a real graduation," Wallace said. "These children need a celebration."

The Davie County Schools Board of Education did not act on Wallace’s recommendation at the meeting, but Board Chairman Clint Junker said he has the board’s support.

“There’s no vote to take with this. This a support for our staff, and it’s vital we hold steady with what has gotten us this far and that’s the leadership of staff and us working as a team,” Junker said.

In Forsyth County, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Tricia McManus will give the school board an update on reopening on Tuesday. She has not indicated whether she will recommend moving to Plan A. As it stands now, high schools now with four cohorts will move to two beginning April 12.