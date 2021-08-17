Davie County Schools will start school year with masks, reversing earlier decision

"We do not want the same experience and must be proactive in minimizing disruptions to students' education," Wallace said. "The risk of our students' health, academic success and social and emotional well-being is just too great given the circumstances."

Updated guidance from North Carolina says that students who are properly masked and showing no symptoms of COVID-19 don’t have to quarantine if they come into close contact with someone exposed to the virus. Last year, that person may have been looking at 10 to 14 days of quarantine.

Medical exceptions will be considered, Wallace said.

A Facebook group, Davie County Parents for Optional Masks started after the announcement. By Tuesday morning, it had nearly 320 members.

Other school districts that have gone from optional to mandatory masking include Cabarrus County Schools and Gaston Schools. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will start the school year on Monday with mandatory masking.

In a letter to its school community last week, St. Leo's cited the increase in cases among children in Forsyth County for its decision to reverse its masking policy.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services have all advocated for mandatory masking to limit the spread of COVID-19.

