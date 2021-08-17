Davie County Schools will start school year with masks, reversing earlier decision

Citing the dramatic rise of COVID-19 cases and the need to keep children in school, Superintendent Jeff Wallace of Davie County Schools said Monday that students and staff will be required to wear masks indoors when the school year begins on Aug. 24, reversing a decision the board of education made last month to make masks optional.
Davie County Schools joins several other districts in the state that have reversed its mask policy. Locally, St. Leo's Catholic School decided to start the year with masks after initially saying masks would be optional.
So far in August, Davie County has 59 active COVID-19 cases among school-age children, with two in the hospital, Wallace said. By comparison, the county had 37 positive cases in that same age group for all of July.
"Given the state requirement for quarantines, those numbers could potentially send home multiple classrooms and even close entire schools in the county," Wallace said in a video message on YouTube.
The school district consulted with county health officials and local medical experts on its masking policy.
Several other school districts that opened the school year with optional masking have had to quarantine a large number of students. Mooresville Graded School District had more than 80 students in quarantine after four days of school, prompting its superintendent to switch to mandatory masking.
"We do not want the same experience and must be proactive in minimizing disruptions to students' education," Wallace said. "The risk of our students' health, academic success and social and emotional well-being is just too great given the circumstances."
Updated guidance from North Carolina says that students who are properly masked and showing no symptoms of COVID-19 don’t have to quarantine if they come into close contact with someone exposed to the virus. Last year, that person may have been looking at 10 to 14 days of quarantine.
Medical exceptions will be considered, Wallace said.
A Facebook group, Davie County Parents for Optional Masks started after the announcement. By Tuesday morning, it had nearly 320 members.
Other school districts that have gone from optional to mandatory masking include Cabarrus County Schools and Gaston Schools. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will start the school year on Monday with mandatory masking.
In a letter to its school community last week, St. Leo's cited the increase in cases among children in Forsyth County for its decision to reverse its masking policy.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services have all advocated for mandatory masking to limit the spread of COVID-19.
336-727-7420