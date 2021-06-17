Davie High names new principal

Michael Pruitt has been named the new principal of Davie County High School, Davie County Schools announced this morning.
Pruitt replaces Doyle Nicholson, who is retiring after working as principal at the school since 2014.
Nicholson will work through the summer to help with the leadership transition, according to a news release.
Pruitt was the assistant principal at Davie High for four years before being named principal at North Davie Middle.
He has been an N.C. Teaching Fellow and was named district Teacher of the Year in Wilkes County.
336-727-7420
Tags
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.
Lisa O’Donnell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today