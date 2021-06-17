 Skip to main content
Davie High names new principal
Michael Pruitt

Michael Pruitt was named the principal for Davie County High in June 2021.

Michael Pruitt has been named the new principal of Davie County High School, Davie County Schools announced this morning.

Pruitt replaces Doyle Nicholson, who is retiring after working as principal at the school since 2014.

Nicholson will work through the summer to help with the leadership transition, according to a news release.

Pruitt was the assistant principal at Davie High for four years before being named principal at North Davie Middle. 

He has been an N.C. Teaching Fellow and was named district Teacher of the Year in Wilkes County.  

