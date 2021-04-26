Davie High offering COVID-19 shots for students on campus in Mocksville

With infectious disease experts lamenting the increase in COVID-19 cases among young people, Davie County Schools will have a vaccine clinic for eligible students at Davie County High School on Wednesday.
Students 16 and up are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, which has a two-dose regimen. The vaccines will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon at the high school's parking lot.
The school is partnering with the Davie County Health and Human Services to offer the shot.
"This is a tough group to communicate with from a public health standpoint, with their schedules, and it's harder for them to be reached as opposed to people who read the daily news," said Justin White, the deputy director of public health for Davie County Health and Human Services.
According to a news release, the school system said it's offering the first dose with fairly limited notice so that it can offer the second shot on May 19 and avoid potential conflicts with final exams.
The second dose of the Pfizer shot may include fatigue, headaches and chills, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The side effects generally subside within a few days.
The Davie health department is not sure how many vaccines it will receive for Wednesday's clinic at the school. According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, about 31% of people in Davie County have received at least one dose of vaccine. About 6% of the county's 18-24 population have received at one dose, and about 1% of people ages 0-17, according to the state health department.
Watauga County Schools had a vaccine clinic for its students and parents last week at Watauga High School with 61 students getting the vaccine, according to the Watauga Democrat. The school plans to have another clinic on Tuesday, the newspaper reported.
Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for people as young as 16.
A Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12-15 may be approved for emergency use sometime this summer.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has not announced any vaccine clinics at its schools though Superintendent Tricia McManus said last week the district is willing to use its schools if needed. That decision would come from the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, she said.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease doctor at Wake Forest Baptist Health, praised Davie and other school systems for their on-site clinics.
“High school vaccination events are a great way to give those over the age of 16 an opportunity to get vaccinated for COVID with the Pfizer vaccine. This age group has been given an FDA Emergency Use Authorization for this vaccine and it is the ticket for having a close to pre-COVID normal school year starting this fall," he said. "In addition, if vaccinated, these kids will have a tremendously reduced risk of getting COVID at camp or during other summer activities.”
The most recent surge in cases, which began in early April, was fueled in part by an increase in cases among young people, especially those involved in youth sports and extracurricular activities, who are catching one of the highly transmissible variants of COVID-19, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said.
Joshua Swift, the director of the Forsyth County health department said last week that the county's highest number of cases is among people in the 15- to 24-age range.
Activities among school-age children are increasing, with several schools opening four days a week for in-person classes. In addition, there have been proms and sporting events with large crowds.
