Davie High offering COVID-19 shots for students on campus in Mocksville

With infectious disease experts lamenting the increase in COVID-19 cases among young people, Davie County Schools will have a vaccine clinic for eligible students at Davie County High School on Wednesday.

Students 16 and up are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, which has a two-dose regimen. The vaccines will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon at the high school's parking lot.

The school is partnering with the Davie County Health and Human Services to offer the shot.

"This is a tough group to communicate with from a public health standpoint, with their schedules, and it's harder for them to be reached as opposed to people who read the daily news," said Justin White, the deputy director of public health for Davie County Health and Human Services.

According to a news release, the school system said it's offering the first dose with fairly limited notice so that it can offer the second shot on May 19 and avoid potential conflicts with final exams.

The second dose of the Pfizer shot may include fatigue, headaches and chills, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The side effects generally subside within a few days.