Davie school employees will get vaccine next week

Employees in Davie County Schools will begin vaccinating its teachers on Jan. 27, the school district announced today.

Teachers and staff members will be among the first school employees in the region to receive the vaccination. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has surveyed its teachers to determine who wants a vaccine but has not set a date for a vaccine rollout. That date is is up to the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.

Earlier this week, health officials told the Wake County Schools Board of Education that securing vaccines for its staff could take weeks or months.

Davie County Schools has partnered with Davie County Health and Human Services to secure the vaccines, according to Superintendent Jeff Wallace.

"As one of the county’s largest employers, we have an obligation to our staff, students and community to put forth the needed effort to ensure vaccines are available for our employees. We are offering vaccines for safer, healthier schools and communities," Wallace said in a statement.

Davie County Schools have offered in-person and remote learning since Aug. 17.