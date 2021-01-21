 Skip to main content
Davie school employees will get vaccine next week
Employees in Davie County Schools will begin vaccinating its teachers on Jan. 27, the school district announced today.

Teachers and staff members will be among the first school employees in the region to receive the vaccination. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has surveyed its teachers to determine who wants a vaccine but has not set a date for a vaccine rollout. That date is is up to the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.

Earlier this week, health officials told the Wake County Schools Board of Education that securing vaccines for its staff could take weeks or months. 

Davie County Schools has partnered with Davie County Health and Human Services to secure the vaccines, according to Superintendent Jeff Wallace.

"As one of the county’s largest employers, we have an obligation to our staff, students and community to put forth the needed effort to ensure vaccines are available for our employees. We are offering vaccines for safer, healthier schools and communities," Wallace said in a statement.

Davie County Schools have offered in-person and remote learning since Aug. 17. 

The second vaccine will be available to Davie County Schools staff members on Feb. 19. Because of possible side effects, the school system will make that day a remote learning day for students. 

Teachers and other school employees were pushed down the priority list when North Carolina opened vaccinations to all adults 65 and older. 

Based on supply, individual county health departments have some discretion to begin delivering vaccines to others on the priority list.

