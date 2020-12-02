Democrats want say in selection of Barbara Burke's replacement on Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board

Phillip Carter, a board member of the District 1 Executive Committee, said at-large and District 2 board members should not get to pick who represents the voters in District 1, which is mostly Black and Hispanic. Board Chairperson Malishai Woodbury is the other District 1 representative.

"We want to choose who we believe would best serve our community and our students," Carter said.

In the past, the school board has either appointed someone or asked for applications that it would then vet. The board must then vote for a new member in an open meeting.

Marilyn Parker has twice been appointed to finish unfilled terms, most recently in 2019.

When Jeannie Metcalf resigned in 2015, the school board accepted applications, adding as a requirement that prospective candidates must live in the district of the departing member. The board could make such a requirement this time around, said Brent Campbell, the district's spokesman.

Carter said the board needs to act with integrity and pick someone from District 1.

"We are several months after George Floyd and all levels of government have said, 'We stand with you. Want to achieve transparency.' Now is the time for the school board to show that," Carter said.