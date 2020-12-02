Democrats want say in selection of Barbara Burke's replacement on Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board

Members of the Forsyth County Democratic Party's Executive Committee will decide on Saturday who they want to replace Barbara Burke on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education.
The school board is expected to begin the process of replacing Burke at its meeting on Tuesday or Dec. 15. Burke was elected to the Winston-Salem City Council in November and will be sworn in on Monday. A Democrat, she leaves the school board with two years remaining of her four-year term.
The school board is under no obligation to choose the Democratic Party's nomination. Its bylaws state only that the board must pick someone from the same political party as the departing member.
The nine-member partisan school board has three at-large seats, four seats representing District 2 and two seats representing District 1. Burke represented District 1, which covers east Winston-Salem, stretching as far as Walkertown. District 2 covers the suburbs.
The Democratic Party's District 1 Executive Committee issued a press release Wednesday saying that it wants to vet applicants and choose a candidate on Saturday to submit to the school board for consideration.
It will ask the school board not to consider any other applicants.
District 1 covers 30 precincts. The district's executive committee is made up of the chair and vice-chair from each precinct.
Phillip Carter, a board member of the District 1 Executive Committee, said at-large and District 2 board members should not get to pick who represents the voters in District 1, which is mostly Black and Hispanic. Board Chairperson Malishai Woodbury is the other District 1 representative.
"We want to choose who we believe would best serve our community and our students," Carter said.
In the past, the school board has either appointed someone or asked for applications that it would then vet. The board must then vote for a new member in an open meeting.
Marilyn Parker has twice been appointed to finish unfilled terms, most recently in 2019.
When Jeannie Metcalf resigned in 2015, the school board accepted applications, adding as a requirement that prospective candidates must live in the district of the departing member. The board could make such a requirement this time around, said Brent Campbell, the district's spokesman.
Carter said the board needs to act with integrity and pick someone from District 1.
"We are several months after George Floyd and all levels of government have said, 'We stand with you. Want to achieve transparency.' Now is the time for the school board to show that," Carter said.
The District 1 Executive Committee will spend the next few days going over applications it received before its meeting on Saturday, Carter said.
Board Member Leah Crowley said the board welcomes suggestions of people willing to serve.
"It is very important that District 1 is represented," she said. "I understand that the replacement's only requirement is that they are a Democrat, but an understanding of District 1 challenges is a must for me."
