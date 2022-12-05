 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deputy superintendent leaving to lead Hertford County Public Schools

Jesse Pratt

Jesse Pratt, the deputy superintendent of operations for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, will be the new superintendent for Hertford County Public Schools, starting on Jan. 3.

Hertford County is in northeastern North Carolina. Its school district has an enrollment of about 2,500 students.

Pratt has worked in the local school district in a variety of roles, including assistant principal and area superintendent. He started his career as a teacher in Guilford County Schools in 1995.

Superintendent Tricia McManus named him deputy superintendent, a role she once held before becoming superintendent, in March 2021.

The Hertford County Board of Education approved hiring Pratt as its new superintendent on Nov. 28. His contract runs until June 2026.

In a press release, Hertford County Schools praised Pratt's leadership and dedication to students. 

Pratt's job will remain unfilled while McManus assesses the needs of the district and her senior team positions, school spokesman Brent Campbell said.

